Apple removes the first batch of expired games from Apple Arcade
By Stephen Warwick published
15 games have now been removed from Apple Arcade.
15 titles have today been removed from Apple Arcade, following confirmation last month that Apple had chosen not to renew contracts with their developers.
MacRumors noted that games previously listed as 'Leaving Apple Arcade Soon' have now gone, just two weeks after they were first added to the section.
Apple Arcade no more
As noted in July, Apple first added 15 games to its 'Leaving Arcade Soon' section without warning, with reports stating that an "inside source" indicated this was because Apple had signed three-year deals with a number of developers that have now since expired. The removed games are:
- ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree
- Dead End Job
- Dread Nautical
- Cardpocalypse
- Spidersaurs
- BattleSky Brigade: Harpooner
- Lifeslide
- Explottens
- EarthNight
- Don’t Bug Me!
- Projection: First Light
- Spelldrifter
- Over the Alps
- VARIOUS DAYLIFE
- Towaga: Among Shadows
Sadly, if you've previously enjoyed these games on Apple Arcade then you'll no longer be able to play them through Apple's gaming service. However, there is a chance that some or indeed all of them may return to the App Store as standalone downloads, either paid or free. Apple says that it is up to developers as to whether you'll be able to pick up where you left off and retain any progress you had.
In a support document Apple says that customers could have at least two weeks to play a game leaving Arcade before it is removed, however, it looks like that's all people are getting, at least with this first batch. If you try to launch an Arcade game that's no longer playable you'll simply receive an error message.
Despite these departing titles, Apple Arcade remains a great way to play some top hits free of advertisements and in-app purchases for a pretty modest fee and is even better value if you include it in the Apple One bundle.
