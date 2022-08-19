iOS gaming recap: New Avatar game teased, Wordle gets spicy, and Legally Blonde gets a tie-in

This week in iOS games, we learned that Square Enix is making a new Avatar game, we tried a cheeky new spin on Wordle, and Legally Blonde got its own videogame 20(!) years after the original movie dropped.

There’s also a new Jetpack Joyride game on Apple Arcade and a fully mad game about a cow that you’ve just got to check out.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Avatar: Generations — Should you get hyped?

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Square Enix is making an Avatar game based on the Nickelodeon series, but don’t expect a Final Fantasy-like epic RPG; this is a whole different thing.

It’s called Avatar: Generations, and it's being made by two studios: Square Enix London Mobile and Navigator Games, based in Canada. Square Enix London Mobile has yet to actually release a game worldwide, but it has a fun Archero-inspired shooter called Tomb Raider: Reloaded in soft launch. And Navigator Games is best known for a solid RPG based on Iron Maiden lore, of all things.

Some enterprising folk in the soft launch markets (Canada, Denmark, South Africa, and Sweden) have already posted gameplay footage, and to us, it looks like a pretty typical team battler with adventure elements and story dialogue. So potentially great for fans, but hardly the epic that springs to mind when you read the phrase “Square Enix is making an Avatar game."

There’s more detail — and some wild speculation — on this one in our Avatar: Generations hub.

Wordle meets Urban Dictionary

(Image credit: Lewdle.com)

Since Wordle became such a big thing, we’ve had all sorts of different riffs on the formula. That's why it’s a bit surprising to discover that ‘Wordle for swearing’ took this long to arrive.

Fans of creative insults and obscure slang for bodily functions should have a look at Lewdle (opens in new tab). It has the same structure as Wordle, but the game’s dictionary is made up of phrases you wouldn’t dare say in front of your mother.

Ordinarily, you feel pride and satisfaction when you get a Wordle right. But when your first victory in Lewdle is with Shart, it’s a different feeling altogether. It’s educational, at the very least — I now know what Glorp is and what Cussy means. (Please don’t Google these terms at work, or really at any other time, to be honest.)

Finally! Legally Blonde: The Game is here

(Image credit: PlaySide)

Reese Witherspoon is nowhere to be seen in this fun take on the cult 20-year-old original movie but don’t let that put you off.

In Legally Blonde: The Game (opens in new tab), you create your character, then choose different dialogue options and complete match-3 puzzles as you replicate your justice-serving hero, Elle Woods.

It’s pretty solid stuff from Australian studio PlaySide. There are instances where dialogue choices are locked behind an annoying paywall, but they’re not too offensive. Fans of the film plus folks seeking a bit of camp should seek this out, knowing fun could do worse.

What else to play this week

(Image credit: Apple/Halfbrick)

The biggest, best new game of the week is clearly Jetpack Joyride 2 (opens in new tab), the sequel to the classic original, which is somehow over a decade old now.

Starring Barry Steakfries — one of the truly great game character names — this has got jetpack-powered fun aplenty with all manner of over-the-top explosions, collectibles, power-ups, and special vehicles to jump into. At the end of each stage, you can get upgrades, as you’d expect, but because this is an Apple Arcade game, you won’t have to pay for anything or sit through any ads. Neat!

And a final word for bizarro platformer That’s A Cow (opens in new tab), which actually shares a little bit of DNA with Jetpack Joyride. Rather than a guy with a jetpack, you’re controlling a cow who can fire milk out of her udders. Progress means directing the lactose liquid at all angles to propel our bovine hero over the finish line while splurging your milk at items and enemies for different effects.

From how everything in the game is constantly wobbling around to the strange party soundtrack, it’s like Jetpack Joyride’s acid-tripping second cousin. And it’s well worth checking out.

Until next week!

-Neil Long