SpongeBob discovers solitaire in this hot new Apple Arcade game
Who doesn't love solitaire?
Apple Arcade subscribers have a brand new game to download with SpongeBob SolitairePants now available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
The new game, a free download for all Apple Arcade subscribers, might not initially be something you'd expect — SpongeBob and solitaire aren't usually two things that you imagine being in the same sentence. But here we are, and this really could be a sleeper hit.
🍍 New Release 🍍Jumping jellyfish! @SpongeBob SolitairePants is now available exclusively on Apple Arcade. Play the best card game of the deep blue sea with your favorite sponge.Let's go Gary: https://t.co/GvH7qwGKdn pic.twitter.com/QzG9U5liLoNovember 25, 2022
The game itself sees SpongeBob adventure through Quest Mode, working his way through new levels and challenges "straight from the depths of Bikini Bottom."
Prefer something a little more classic? Classic mode deals 52 cards with the game playing out exactly how solitaire fans would expect until all 52 cards have been stacked in sequence.
Gamers can collect different decks across a variety of designs as well, ranking up as they collect coins to unlock new decks.
Beyond all that, daily competitions will have you competing for the top spot on daily leaderboards, earning rewards, and unlocking achievements as you go. You'll also be able to compete with your friends to see who really is the best solitaire player around.
Perhaps most impressive is the way the game came about. SpongeBob SolitairePants is officially licensed by Viacom, but it was actually made by 19-year-old Brayden Gogis, a developer who has been making games and apps since 2nd grade.
If you want to take SpongeBob SolitairePants for a spin for yourself, you can so long as you have an Apple Arcade or Apple One subscription. Being an Apple Arcade game, this one doesn't have any in-app purchases or ads to get in the way of the fun and you won't need to pay to download it, either.
You can download SpongeBob SolitairePants from the App Store (opens in new tab) right now.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
