SpongeBob discovers solitaire in this hot new Apple Arcade game

Apple Arcade subscribers have a brand new game to download with SpongeBob SolitairePants now available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

The new game, a free download for all Apple Arcade subscribers, might not initially be something you'd expect — SpongeBob and solitaire aren't usually two things that you imagine being in the same sentence. But here we are, and this really could be a sleeper hit.

🍍 New Release 🍍Jumping jellyfish! @SpongeBob SolitairePants is now available exclusively on Apple Arcade. Play the best card game of the deep blue sea with your favorite sponge.Let's go Gary: https://t.co/GvH7qwGKdn pic.twitter.com/QzG9U5liLoNovember 25, 2022 See more

The game itself sees SpongeBob adventure through Quest Mode, working his way through new levels and challenges "straight from the depths of Bikini Bottom."

Prefer something a little more classic? Classic mode deals 52 cards with the game playing out exactly how solitaire fans would expect until all 52 cards have been stacked in sequence.

Gamers can collect different decks across a variety of designs as well, ranking up as they collect coins to unlock new decks.

Beyond all that, daily competitions will have you competing for the top spot on daily leaderboards, earning rewards, and unlocking achievements as you go. You'll also be able to compete with your friends to see who really is the best solitaire player around.

Perhaps most impressive is the way the game came about. SpongeBob SolitairePants is officially licensed by Viacom, but it was actually made by 19-year-old Brayden Gogis, a developer who has been making games and apps since 2nd grade.

If you want to take SpongeBob SolitairePants for a spin for yourself, you can so long as you have an Apple Arcade or Apple One subscription. Being an Apple Arcade game, this one doesn't have any in-app purchases or ads to get in the way of the fun and you won't need to pay to download it, either.

You can download SpongeBob SolitairePants from the App Store (opens in new tab) right now.