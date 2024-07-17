Mac gaming not cutting it? These 4 Prime Day PC deals are sure to ease your game woes

Let's face it. Mac gaming has gotten so much better over the last few years but it still pales in comparison to PC gaming. Steam for Windows is the biggest PC platform, so developers often have to make their games available on it. Getting them working on Mac requires a particularly dedicated porting team or running Game Porting Toolkit. If you're sick of waiting for games to launch on Mac after PC, these are four of the best Prime Day PC gaming deals out there right now.

While CyberPowerPC's option is a bit flashier and comes with liquid cooling, ASUS's ROG G16CH offers an RTX 4060Ti, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage for just $1,199.99.

If you want something more portable, we've picked out an ASUS laptop with an RTX 4060 that is just $1,099, even cheaper than some of the best Prime Day Apple deals right now.

Get gaming

Alienware Aurora R15: Ryzen 9 7900X, 32GB DDR5 RAM, RTX 4080 | $2,499.97 $1,999.99 at Amazon Alienware is one of the closest comparisons to Apple in the PC gaming space. For raw specs, you can often shop smart and get something similar on paper for cheaper but the build quality is so high that you end up thankful for that extra cost when it continues running excellently years from now. Luckily, with a $500 reduction, this is downright affordable for those awesome specs.

ASUS ROG Strix G16: Intel i7-13650HX, 15GB DDR5 RAM, RTX 4060 | $1,399.99 $1,099.99 at Amazon If you want something a bit more portable, this awesome deal on an ASUS ROG Strix G16 gets you an RT 4060, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and an i7-13650HX for $300 less than last week.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme: Intel i9-13900KF, 16 DDR5 RAM, RTX 4070 | $1,899.99 $1,599.99 at Amazon This is perhaps the prettiest choice on our entire list, with a tempered glass front and liquid called CPU. You can see a beefy Intel i9-13900KF, RTX 4070, and 1TB of SSD storage lit up by all that RGB lighting, and it even comes with a keyboard and mouse too. All you need is a monitor and you're ready to get gaming.

ASUS ROG G16CH: Intel i7-14700F, 32GB DDR5 RAM, RTX 4060Ti |$1,499.99 $1,199.99 at Amazon This ASUS ROG rig is a phenomenal deal, giving you an RTX 4060Ti, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and an i7-14700F for $300 cheaper than it was last week. Though this graphics card is the weakest on any of the desktops in this list, 32GB of RAM eases that difference and it comes in at clearly the cheapest of the lot too. If you want a next-gen machine but you're on a slightly smaller budget, this is an excellent choice that should keep you gaming for years to come.