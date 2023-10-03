NBA 2K24 heads up big Apple Arcade October update

Got a new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro, and looking for some games to give the handsets’ souped up GPU components a workout? A whole slew of new games and updates are set to land this October on the Apple Arcade subscription service.

Headlining the new additions is NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, the latest iteration of the popular iPhone-friendly basketball title. Taking its cues from the console versions, you’ll be able to take an amateur player up through the ranks to superstar status in the NBA, with a new emphasis on customization options. You’ll be able to invite fellow Game Center players to see your custom MyCOURT designs for instance. The ‘Greatest’ mode returns too — NBA 2K24’s take on ‘Ultimate Team’ seen in the once-called-FIFA soccer games.

A few other familiar faces are also returning. Early iPhone breakout hit Cut the Rope returns for a third outing, challenging players to… cut the rope, again, to solve puzzles. It’s a classic for a reason, and it’ll be interesting to see what new physics-based challenges have been cooked up.

General knowledge buffs can try their hand at Jeopardy! World Tour+, an on-the-go quiz show in the palm of your hand, while CrossWord Jam+ brings another word-based puzzle title to the service.

In addition, 30 other games are set to get significant content updates across October, including Cooking Mama: Cuisine!, Fruit Ninja Classic+, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder.

Apple Arcade remains a great service for on-the-go gamers, and keeps to its $5 monthly subscription charge. New iPhone buyers who’ve yet to try the service get a month’s free trial with their handset purchases too, so it’s worth dipping into if you haven’t yet.

iPhone gaming is going from strength to strength at the moment — a key portion of the recent iPhone 15 launch event was reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max’s impressive new A17 Pro chip, which pushes mobile GPU power to its limits with high-end gaming features like ray-traced visuals.

You’ll see these in action later this year with a number of premium gaming releases, such as Assassins’ Creed: Mirage, Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 Remake — all big-budget console titles that are getting native iPhone ports. While they’re unlikely to hit Apple Arcade any time soon, it’s a strong indication of Apple’s intent to be seen as a serious player in the gaming space, something that’s eluded it for years.