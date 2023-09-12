iPhone 15 Pro's native ray-tracing will power the console version of Assassin's Creed Mirage next year

One of the most intriguing announcements to come out of this year's Apple Event was just how incredibly powerful the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are for gaming. Thanks to the A17 chip and smart internal design, the newly announced phones are able to run ray tracing natively from the hardware itself. Traditionally implemented data-side on phones, ray-tracing tech often ends up in worse performance and visuals.

This huge new change means that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max can run huge AAA titles such as Assassin's Creed Mirage, Resident Evil Village, and Resident Evil 4 Remake. Preorders open up for the new gadgets on September 15 with a release date on September 22.

Committed to gaming - iMore's Take

Apple has made a handful of major decisions over the last year that point towards a gaming focus -- one long overdue and greatly welcomed. The first James Bond game in almost a decade is launching on Apple Arcade, and macOS Sonoma has a dedicated gaming mode to cool down some functions on your MacBook and push a little more power out of your CPU.

Ultimately, ray tracing on iPhone 15 is very impressive, and Ubisoft going out of its way to make Assassin's Creed Mirage playable on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max is a sign that Apple is further committing to gaming in the future. Ultimately, Apple wants to make the Pro and Pro Max line worth committing the extra money for, and someone who wants to game on the go will put down the cash to do so. I know I will.

