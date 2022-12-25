6 things every Switch gamer needs
You'll thank yourself for getting these must-have accessories.
Congratulations! You've nabbed yourself a Nintendo Switch, one of the most versatile and enjoyable gaming systems out there. However, despite the console's many positive traits there are a few things that every Switch owner should have to protect their gaming system and also to get the most out of it. This applies to any Switch, whether you have the Switch, Switch Lite, or Switch OLED.
Here's everything a Switch owner should have in order to get the most out of their console and keep it going longer.
Protect that expensive screen
Prevent your Switch OLED screen from getting scratched up with a tempered glass screen protector. These ones come in a four-pack along with an alignment frame for a perfect installation every time. If you have a different Switch version then make sure to check out the best Nintendo Switch screen protectors or the best Nintendo Switch Lite screen protectors.
More space for games
The Switch, Switch OLED, and Switch Lite all have a horrendously small amount of internal storage so it's a good idea to grab a microSD card from the get go so you don't run out of room for your game data.
Prevent damages from bumps and drops
This hard shell carrying case is designed to work with the Switch and Switch OLED. It even comes with a rubber insert to make it fit the Switch Lite. There are slots for up to 10 game cartridges, a rubber carrying handle, and internal storage space. You can get it in a number of different designs, like this beautiful Zelda theme.
Save your hands from cramping
Since the Nintendo Switch doesn't have decent handholds many people report that holding the console in handheld mode for very long results in cramping. Fortunately, this accessory fixes that problem without adding too much weight. This bundle also comes with a carrying case that fits the grip so you can always keep it in place. If you want a cheaper option, the seller also offers the grip on its own. Note that this size is only good for Switch and Switch OLED.
Comfortable TV mode
Whenever you decide to play a game while the Switch is in TV mode, it's nice to have a more traditional controller at hand. The Pro Controller is most people's gamepad of choice, but this one is half the cost. It offers ergonomic grips, runs on two AA batteries, and features mappable back buttons. It's also available in a number of fun designs like this Mario-themed one.
Unlock online play and more
A Nintendo Switch Online membership gives you online access to multiplayer games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Additionally, this service unlocks data backup to the cloud and a library of more than 70 classic NES and SNES games. It'll definitely help anyone make the most out of their Nintendo Switch. Of course, if you're willing to pay more for the Expansion Pack, you can also unlock N64 and Sega Genesis games.
Everything else is nice, but unnecessary
Why you can trust iMore Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
There are tons of other accessories out there like capture cards, Joy-Con chargers, and amiibo. But the absolute basic things every Switch owner must have are a screen protector, microSD card, carrying case, controller, and grips.
If you're not sure what size microSD card to get, I highly recommend grabbing the SanDisk 128GB Mario-themed one that's officially licensed by Nintendo. It has sold so well that it's relatively inexpensive and it has plenty of room for housing game data so you don't have to worry about deleting, archiving or reinstalling Switch game data.
Of course, no Switch should go unprotected without a screen protector. These are rather inexpensive usually costing less than $10 and they usually come with a multipack in case you mess up installation or need to replace it down the line. We love iVoler's since they come with alignment frames to help you perfectly place the glass each time.
If there's only one other accessory you get, you really ought to make it a hardshell carrying case as these will help you port around your expensive consoles in a safer way. PowerA protective cases for Switch are a perfect choice as they feature carrying handles and zippered storage space for holding small accessories like earbuds and cleaning cloths. That zipper also helps keep accessories from falling out and scraping against your console in transit. These cases come in a number of fun Nintendo designs so you can find the look you like best.
iMore Newsletter
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Gaming aficionado Rebecca Spear is iMore's dedicated gaming editor with a focus on Nintendo Switch and iOS gaming. You’ll never catch her without her Switch or her iPad Air handy. If you’ve got a question about Pokémon, The Legend of Zelda, or just about any other Nintendo series check out her guides to help you out. Rebecca has written thousands of articles in the last six years including hundreds of extensive gaming guides, previews, and reviews for both Switch and Apple Arcade. She also loves checking out new gaming accessories like iPhone controllers and has her ear to the ground when it comes to covering the next big trend.
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.