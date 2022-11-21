Best cheap Nintendo Switch deals this holiday season 2022: Consoles, accessories, and games

Shopping for Nintendo Switch consoles, accessories, and games can be an expensive affair that quickly drains your wallet during holiday shopping. But if you know where to go to get great game deals and know which third-party accessories to trust you can get everything you're after without spending as much. You might even be able to save enough money to purchase even more gifts this Black Friday or holiday season than you would have otherwise. Whether you're buying for yourself or trying to get the perfect holiday gift for someone else, these are the best Switch accessories, games, and consoles that you can get on a budget.

Switch accessory deals

Nintendo Switch games

(opens in new tab) Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack | From $25 This is one of the very best Switch game deals you can find on the market since it provides two hits in one package. Sonic Mania is a sidescroller based on classic Sega Genesis levels while Team Sonic Racing is all about tearing up the track in multiplayer. Due to their popularity, this pack is often found selling for 37% off or more. Buy from: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Immortals Fenyx Rising | From $29 This colorful adventure feels like a more kid-friendly version of Assassin's Creed in many ways, which makes sense since it's also from Ubisoft. Players dive into Greek mythology by interacting with gods and solving ancient puzzles while playing as a demigod out to save the world. This excellent game originally sold for $60, but in recent years has been selling for roughly half that. Buy from: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | From $40 Now that this masterpiece is over five years old, many retailers are no longer charging the full $60 for it anymore. If you haven't played it yet then you really should. There are so many exciting things to discover and you can spend 60+ hours enjoying the world before beating it. Buy from: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Monster Hunter Rise | From $25 Monster Hunter has been popular in Japan for many years now and then when Rise released it exploded around the world. Due to its popularity, it tends to sell much lower than its original $60 pricing. Take down massive monsters with other players, craft armor, and fight alongside your cat and dog pals. Buy from: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Pokémon Shining Pearl | From $42 While not the latest Pokémon games to have released on Switch, Shining Pearl has sold incredibly well over the last year. It often can be found selling for less than its counterpart, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, making it a way to save money while still getting into this adventure. Buy from: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab)

Don't forget the console

Shop smart this holiday season

Why you can trust iMore Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Nintendo Switch gaming is a very expensive hobby to keep up with between the costly console, multitude of accessories, and large library of games. The consoles themselves don't tend to go on sale very often, but fortunately the games and accessories do. Not to mention, there are plenty of third-party Switch controllers out there that work just as well if not better than the official ones.

Just remember that many games on Switch require motion controls and rumble to effectively play. So if you go looking for third-party gamepads make sure they have the features you need. In regards to cases, the Switch OLED is slightly larger than the Switch and both of those consoles are significantly larger than Switch Lite, so make sure you grab a case that fits the console you're buying for.