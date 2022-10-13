Best Halloween Nintendo Switch accessories
Get into the spooky season with these Switch accessories.
The amount of accessories available for the Nintendo Switch is truly amazing. Whether you want to deck out your Switch with interchangeable accessories to go with the season or you love Halloween style year-round, these accessories will give your Switch the Halloween look you're looking for. There are options to go as big or small as you'd like.
Best Halloween accessories for Nintendo Switch
Classic Halloween colors
Set up your Switch with a new pair of Joy-Cons in classic Halloween colors, purple and orange. With these Nintendo official controllers you can play the Switch in any mode as long as the game allows. Change out just the Joy-Cons for just a small touch of the spooky season, or pair it with some of the other accessories to go big.
Creepy cute case
Carry up to 24 games in a cute Halloween-themed hard case. The design features some classic Halloween characters like a ghost, a witch hat, some candles and cobwebs, and more. In addition to carrying your game cards, there's also a space for your microSD Card in each game card slot. It is thin, waterproof, and easy to carry.
A light in the dark
What better way to add to your horror gaming experience than to play with a subtle green glow in the dark? With this wired, Nintendo Licensed controller, you can toggle on and off an LED light that shines through the transparent casing. But green isn't your only option! There are multiple RGB hue color lights inside.
Cat cover
With this PC material Switch case your console with be magically protected from scratches, dust, and bumps. This shell comes in five pieces so the Joy-Cons will be able to still be detached without removing the case. Some things to note before you buy, you must have the Switch, not the Lite or OLED, in order for this to fit. While this case is slim, it may make docking your system a tight fit.
For your OLED
If you have a Nintendo Switch OLED, you're not left out of the fun! This haunted house case with bats, pumpkins, and ghosts is made just for the Nintendo Switch OLED and even fits in the dock. The PC material keeps the Joy-Cons and system safe and free from dust and scratches, but is also very light and easy to carry. You'll also get thumb grips and a screen protector.
Creepy pastels
Dress up your Joy-Cons with a little touch of creepy cute with these jelly glitter joystick thumb grips. They come with a pair of sparkly white skull covers and a pair of sparkly pink ghost covers. Both designs give a bubbly pastel touch to their spooky creatures. Choose one of each or match them!
Bring some dark to your Lite
Although this isn't an official Halloween design, it will definitely bring a creepy factor to your Switch Lite but in a beautiful way. This sleek, black, snap on shell for the Nintendo Switch Lite allows the color of the Lite to come through the front while featuring a white skull and flower design on a black background. Plus your system will be protected from scratches and bumps.
Pumpkin thumbkins
These thumb grips bring the king of Halloween, the pumpkin, to your Joy-Con joysticks. Either turn your joysticks into jack-o-lanterns or put on the black round ones with a jack-o-lantern in the middle. Whichever you choose, they will give your joysticks a little extra height and make your gaming experience a little more comfortable.
Surround sound
Lime green done right gives that villainous, spooky feeling. This bright, wired headset gives you a Halloween colored accessory with 7.1 surround sound and retractable mic. The ear cushions are designed to keep you comfortable for hours as they're made with cooling gel inside the cushions.
Spooky in style
Whatever your Halloween style, there's sure to be an accessory for you to bring the spooky season to your Nintendo Switch. Swap out your Joy-Cons for some new colors with the Neon Purple and Neon Orange Joy-Cons to give it a simple and easily changed back. Bring an extra element of fear to your horror gaming with the glow of the PDP Afterglow Deluxe+ Wired Gaming Controller as you bravely play in the dark. There are plenty of cases and other things to make taking your Switch on the go a little less scary.
Alex has been working with iMore as a Freelance Gaming Writer for three years. You can also find a few articles of hers on Android Central and Windows Central. She regularly covers Nintendo Switch games and accessories as well as iOS game apps. In addition to the Nintendo Switch, you may also find her playing on the PlayStation and PC. When she doesn’t have a controller in hand she likes to spend her time with her husband, son, and dogs, exploring new places, or hiding away with a book (or comic book). A few of her favorite games include the Zelda franchise, Little Nightmares, and Animal Crossing.