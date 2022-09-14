Best Splatoon 3 Switch Accessories

Splatoon has been a beloved addition to the Nintendo family from the first game release in 2015 to the latest release this year. Players are drawn in by the bright colors and fun turf war battles. These fun colors make for great Nintendo Switch Splatoon accessories! While some of these came out for previous games, they're still a great way to deck out your system.

Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition Check Amazon (opens in new tab) The whole system While this isn't necessarily just one accessory, it is the only way to get these beautiful ombre Joy-Cons and Splatoon character splattered base. This is a special edition of the Nintendo Switch OLED with a Splatoon design featuring vibrant purple, green, blue, and yellow colors. The white base has a very light grey pattern of characters and a yellow splat on the front. Nintendo Switch Joy Con Pink Green View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Switch it up While you can't buy the new OLED model's Joy-Cons separately, there is this bright pink and green pair from the Splatoon 2 release. This pair gives those bright hues and you can mix and match them with other Joy-Cons you have. They are the official Nintendo Joy-Cons so you don't have to worry about compatibility. Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Same controller, new colors Much like the Splatoon 2 Pro Controller, the body of the latest Splatoon controller has the flat black characters. However, this time the handles feature the new colors, a vibrant yellow and blue. This is the perfect accessory to match all your Splatoon 3 items. Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Take control Our favorite Switch controller is out in Splatoon style! The body of the controller features cute splats and squids in flat black. The handles sport that green and pink combo. In general, this wireless controller is one of the best accessories for the Switch and is a very comfortable way to play. HORI Nintendo Switch Adventure Pack Splatoon 3 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Safe splatting This cute pack can carry any Nintendo Switch model and will keep it protected and safe on the go. Right now this is only available for preorder and officially releases on October 7th. Officially licensed Splatoon accessories can sell out quickly so you may want to get your hands on this before they're gone! Game Traveler Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Anti-splat case Keep your Switch protected on the go with this Nintendo Licensed case. The outside features the box art from the latest Splatoon game. You will also see an adorable yellow squid on the zipper. Inside is a pocket for five games so you can bring your favorite titles with you. HORI Nintendo Switch Premium Vault Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Covered in blue and yellow This Nintendo Licensed case shows the latest Splatoon colors of the blue and yellow. Outside you see a cute design of the squid and octopus on top of ink splatters. The adorable pair are also included as zipper pulls to open the case. Once you do, there's a very vibrant blue and yellow ink splatter, stitching, and borders inside. HORI Splatoon 2 Plush Pouch Check Amazon (opens in new tab) For soft keeping If you want to go a little louder with your Splatoon accessories, this plush squid pouch is the way to go. It comes with a strap allowing you to wear it as a cross body bag and is also available in pink. There are pockets specially made to fit the body of the Switch system and Joy-Cons separately while still having another compartment for other accessories. PDP Gaming LVL 40 Stereo Headset View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Ink-redible headset The vibrant pink and green make a return in this headset. In addition to being stylish and adorable, these are also noise cancelling and include a microphone. These speakers are 40mm so you'll have a great sound quality on your games. These are not only compatible with all Switch models but also Mac, PC, tablet, and phones. PERFECTSIGHT Splatoon squid thumb grips Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Team Squid Show off your inkling spirit with these cute and comfortable squid thumb grips. Mix and match the pink and green or choose one of the two colors. These are thin and do not add a lot of height to your Joy-Con joystick. The anti-slip material will make sure your fingers stay in control. HEIYING Joycon Thumb Grips View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Team Octopus Similar to the squid thumb grips, these have an anti-slip material that make it easier to keep your thumbs in control. These grips feature a pink and purple octopus in Splatoon style. the rounded tops make these more of an octopus than squid. This is a cute and simple way to show some team spirit. (opens in new tab) Splatoon amiibo Octoling Girl $68 on Amazon (opens in new tab) Get the extras All the Splatoon amiibo offer some cool benefits when you bring them into Splatoon 3. So you really can't go wrong with any one you'd choose. However, the octoling girl holds a special place with us, especially in the fall time, because she gives players access to an adorable witch outfit. Whether you want to deck out your player, or your play space, be sure to pick up a Splatoon amiibo or two.

Bright, safe, and stylish

We love the vibrancy of the Splatoon series and the beauty the color choices provide in the best Nintendo Switch accessories. If you still need a system to play Splatoon 3 on, or are looking to upgrade your system, the Splatoon 3 OLED is a beautiful system with exclusive Joy-Cons. However, if you already have a system in hand, make sure you have it protected by choosing a great case. Our favorite choice here is the HORI Nintendo Switch Adventure Pack once it's available. However you choose to accessorize your Nintendo Switch, these Splatoon options are sure to be eye-catching.