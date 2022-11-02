Nintendo Switch games coming in 2023

It's crazy to think that Nintendo is entering into its sixth year in 2023, but that hasn't slowed down the number of amazing games headed to the console. If anything, some of the most anticipated titles for the last few years are actually about to release. We're talking open-world action adventures, life sims, strategy games, and tons of other exciting genres. Here are all of the big Switch games to look forward to in 2023, in the order they come out.

Persona 3: Portable

Sega, Atlus, and Persona fans, rejoice! Several classic Persona games are headed to Switch in 2023 starting with Persona 3: Portable. The name is a bit odd until you realize that it's an enhanced version of the original game that released on the PlayStation Portable in the 2000s. Players make choices and each one of those choices has consequences. See where your paths lead you when the game releases January 19, 2023.

Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage releases on January 20, 2023, so gamers won't have to wait too long to play it. Unlike the popular Three Houses, which had a far more solemn color-scheme and realistic surroundings, Engage offers a far more exciting palette with a split-red-and-blue-haired protagonist to match. The main mechanic for this entry is the ability to summon and use the powers of classic Fire Emblem characters like Marth, Lucina, Ike, and more.

You play as Alear, a young person who can be either male or female. They awaken to discover that they have been asleep for 1,000 years and that the powerful Fell Dragon from ancient times is trying to return. It will be up to players to journey around, find new team members, and save the land.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & The Secret Key

The Atelier Ryza series has done quite well for itself over the years frequently receiving good scores from critics and players alike. This latest story follows the protagonist Ryza and her alchemist friends as they live a charming life on Kurken Island. However, one day strange islands appear in the ocean nearby and the friends must investigate to save their way of life as they know it.

It's an action-adventure RPG that uses a blend of turn-based combat mixed in with real-time attacks to keep things interesting. Travel around a fantasy world, collect items, meet characters, and work to save your island. It's set to come out February 23, 2023.

Kirby's Return To Dreamland Deluxe

This Deluxe version of Kirby's Return to Dreamland is actually a remake of a popular Wii game. Up to four people can play together from one Switch and take on enemies as they platform their way through levels.

There are plenty of different Copy abilities for Kirby to use and the addition of new Mecha Copy Ability adds some excitement that we haven't seen before with this game. Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe releases on February 24, 2023.

Octopath Traveler 2

Octopath Traveler 2 follows closely in the original game's footsteps using the same gorgeous HD-2D art style as well as the highly praised Break and Boost combat system that the first title was known for. Additionally, players once more get to experience a fantasy world while playing as eight different characters from various places.

As before, the main characters each inhabit one of the following classes: Warrior, Dancer, Merchant, Scholar, Thief, Cleric, Hunter, and Apothecary. They handle situations differently and offer different abilities to keep things interesting. Get it when it launches on February 24, 2023.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Few games are as highly anticipated as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which is the direct sequel to the popular Breath of Wild open-world adventure from 2017. Link and Zelda venture beneath Hyrule Castle and discover a powerful force lurking in the dark. It will be up to our heroes to save the land once again.

Along the way, Link will travel between the ground and sky as he uncovers ruins left by the Zonai, an ancient culture. He'll also gain new powers with his ghostly arm. It's already shaping up to be one of the best Zelda games on Switch. Preorders are currently available and it's set to release on May 12, 2023.

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code

You play as an intelligent detective named Yuma living in a big city haunted by unsolved crimes. In order to get to the bottom of these mysteries, you'll employ the help of Shinigami to gather evidence and get information from witnesses. This story comes from the minds behind the dark Danganronpa series, so anything could happen. It's set to release sometime in 2023.

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Story of Seasons has become one of the coziest action-adventure life sim series out there over the last few years. In this latest adventure, you play as a young person who decides to take up farming to fulfill the wish of your grandfather and his friend. You'll be able to raise crops, tend animals, find a life partner, and even raise a child.

Plenty of different aspects will keep you coming back everyday to make sure your farm develops the way you want it to. There's no exact release date at the moment, but the plan is for the game to launch sometime in 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy

There's quite a bit of controversy surrounding Hogwarts Legacy due to recent remarks by J.K. Rowling on social media in regards to LGBTQ+ persons. However, the game is still coming and something that several fans are looking forward to. For some reason, the Nintendo Switch version is releasing far after the Xbox and PlayStation versions, but no exact date has been given yet.

Players take on the role of a Hogwarts student who attends the school during the 1800s. This effectively means that most of the Harry Potter characters people are familiar with won't be in the game. But that also opens up the story to several new possibilities. According to the official website, you'll need to use your magic and explore in order to take on an "ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart."

Fae Farm

Cozy life sims have been around for a long time now, but it seems like they've gotten far more attention ever since the overpowering success of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The upcoming Fae Farm, which releases sometime in "Spring 2023," focuses on the multiplayer experience by allowing up to four players to grow a community together.

Craft, decorate, farm, and use magic to make your shared home even better. You can also go exploring in this fantasy world and take on enemies in battle. There's something for every kind of player to enjoy.

Pikmin 4

Very little has come to light about Pikmin 4 as of yet. The only real news we got was a quick teaser that released during the September 2022 Nintendo Direct. It's very likely that the series will continue to make use of the different Pikmin we've seen before to help the player complete tasks. It wouldn't be strange to see brand-new Pikmin types, either. As of right now, it's slated to release sometime in 2023.

Disney Illusion Island

Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy are on a silly platforming adventure to retrieve the book of knowledge and save the world. Up to four players can explore this game together from one system in couch co-op.

Very little else has been revealed so far. While we don't know an exact release date yet, the plan is for the game to launch sometime in 2023.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hollow Knight fans have been waiting patiently for Silksong for years now after the first platformer reached a special cult status. Players will take on the role of Hornet, a powerful hunter who must take on several enemies and explore the world in order to unravel mysteries. There's no release date as of yet, but it's likely to release in 2023.

Rune Factory 3 Special

There are several games in the Rune Factory series, but the third entry has a special place in many people's hearts. This remastered classic has you taking on the role of a young person who must keep a big secret as they work to develop a struggling farm and get to know the other locals living nearby.

While we don't know the exact release date as of yet, we do know that the game is expected to launch in Spring 2023.

Persona 4 Golden

Persona 4 originally released on the PlayStation Vita, which means this is yet another of the classic Persona games remastered from an older handheld. There's no official Switch release date as of the time of writing, but it's planned to come out sometime in 2023.

As with most Persona games, this one centers around a youth in a coming of age story that takes place in a rural city within Japan. Work to balance life with your school friends and fight off enemies while trying to solve a string of serial murders.

Minecraft Legends

After the success of Minecraft spin-off, Minecraft Dungeons, it's not surprising that Mojang Studios and Xbox Game Studios are working on another title. Legends is an action, strategy game that will require players to think tactically in order to get ahead in battles. What's more, it offers both co-op and competitive multiplayer to satisfy any kind of gaming preference.

Piglins are invading and spreading the Nether's corruption everywhere. It will be up to you and your friends to fight them off and restore the world to peace. The game will release sometime in 2023.

My Time at Sandrock

In this RPG adventure game, you arrive at Sandrock as an inexperienced builder and must work to gather resources and create the ideal workshop to save a small town. Anyone familiar with My Time at Portia will find gameplay similar, though improved and refined from the previous game. It's expected to release on Switch in 2023 and has already become available on other platforms.

Super Bomberman R 2

Super Bomberman R was one of the very first Nintendo Switch games to release and provided a fun experience filled with multiplayer battle modes. The sequel aims to follow in its footsteps by introducing new multiplayers modes and a story mode to keep player engaged whether playing solo or with others. It's set to release sometime in 2023.

Another Crab's Treasure

Life isn't easy living as a small hermit crab in a big ocean. You're going to find yourself going up against a number of enemies and the kind of items you use as a shell will either help or hurt you. Gunk is spreading throughout the ocean and it's up to you to fight it back.

The game is slated to release sometime in 2023. and comes from the esteemed publisher Aggro Crab. We can't wait to check it out when it finally arrives.

So much excitement on the horizon

The Nintendo Switch has been around for quite a while now, but that hasn't stopped several big games and sequels from continuing to release on the platform. There's a wide range of genres to look forward to from open-world adventures to multiplayer platformers. Not to mention, there are dozens of cozy life sims. Regardless of your playing preferences, there's bound to be plenty of fun new titles to experience in 2023.