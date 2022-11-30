Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: How to get a Koraidon or Miraidon that you can trade

Unlike previous Pokémon games, Scarlet and Violet gives players a Legendary friend at the start of the story. However, since this creature acts as a bike as well as a fighting Pokémon, you're unable to trade it since it's necessary to have to get around. Fortunately, you can catch another Koraidon or Miraidon that can be traded for the other Legendary that isn't in your game. We'll go over what you need to do to be able to catch this second Pokémon and best practices for trading it.

SPOILER WARNING: This process deals with post-game content and as such we will discuss some spoilers.

How to catch a tradeable Koraidon or Miraidon

Just to clarify, you cannot catch both of these Legendaries in one copy of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Scarlet players will be able to catch a second Koraidon while Violet player will be able to catch a second Miraidon. If you want to get both Legendaries and complete the Pokédex, you'll need to trade with someone who has the other version.

Here's how to catch a tradeable Koraidon or Miraidon:

Collect all Gym Badges, defeat all Team Star Bases, and beat all Titans. Complete the main storyline by going into the crater in the center of the map. After credits roll, return to the bottom of the crater where the large crystals are. A Koraidon or Miraidon is waiting for you to battle it on an incline down here. Go up to it and initiate the battle. You want to use its weaknesses to bring its health down but not defeat it entirely. It will be Level 72. Koraidon is a Fighting / Dragon-type so it's weak to Ice, Flying, Psychic, Dragon, and Fairy (x4). Meanwhile, Miraidon is an Electric/Dragon-type and is weak to Ice, Ground, Dragon, and Fairy. When its health is low, throw Ultra Balls or your Master Ball to catch it.

Can I breed Koraidon or Miraidon? No. As is the case with most Pokémon Legendaries, Koraidon and Miraidon cannot be bred. So don't waste time trying to get Eggs at a picnic. The only way to get more of them is through trading.

Legendaries are intended to be special, rare creatures. If they were breedable then they wouldn't be as valuable. Which is most likely the reason Pokémon games don't allow them to be bred.

Can I ride the traded Koraidon or Miraidon in my game? No. You can only ride the creature that you found wounded at the beginning of the game. The other Koraidon or Miraidon that you get through a trade cannot be ridden.

How to trade Koraidon for Miraidon or vice versa

If you want to get the other Legendary that isn't in your game then you'll need to trade your Koraidon or Miraidon. We recommend trading with a trusted friend as this better ensures that you'll actually get what you want.

However, if your only option is to trade with someone online then we recommend finding someone in a trusted group, like the Discord group: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Just make sure you feel safe with the trade before making it as there are still people out there who might not be genuine. If someone tries to convince you to trade for something other than Koraidon and Miraidon then you can always back out of the trade.

Complete that Pokédex

If you're out to collect all 400 Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet then it helps to catch a tradeable Koraidon or Miraidon so you can swap with a player who has a different version than you. This is a powerful creature, so you'll want to make sure your team is capable of taking it down before you head off to face it.

Since Koraidon and Miraidon are such valuable Pokémon, you want to make sure that you trade them for something of equal value, which basically means trading one for the other. You can find trade groups online on Discord. on Facebook, or other online places. Good luck catching this Legendary and swapping it for the other one!