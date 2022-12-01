Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: When can I transfer with Pokémon HOME?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have been out for a while now and we're sure you're building up your collection of creatures. You may be wondering if you'll get to put your Gen 9 Pokémon with the rest of your Pokémon HOME characters. It is not available right now, but trainers shouldn't have to wait for Pokémon HOME compatibility with Scarlet and Violet much longer!

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Pokémon HOME capability

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Hopefully, the wait for transferring Pokémon to and from Pokémon HOME and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet won't be too long. Although there isn't a specific date set yet, the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet website has an update on Pokémon HOME compatibility stating that it will be coming to the new games in spring 2023. However, this update is more than just being able to transfer your Pokémon.

Pokémon HOME launched in February 2020 and is a service that's available through Nintendo Switch as well as iOS and Android. It has provided a great way to store and transfer Pokémon to and from games like Sword and Shield, Pokémon Go, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and more. The mobile version even lets you Friend Trade or trade with random players online to help you collect any Pokémon you're missing. There's a free Basic Plan or a paid Premium Plan with some additional benefits like more boxes for storage.

Once the Scarlet and Violet update comes, players who are connected with Pokémon HOME will be able to see their Scarlet and Violet Battle Stadium stats on the mobile app. This also gives information on which Pokémon are most used, the most used abilities and moves, online competition information, and trainer rankings.

Looking forward to Spring!

By Spring you could have a great set of new Pokémon to bring into your Pokémon HOME! We look forward to seeing all the stats and Pokémon from the new games. It is worth noting that you won't be able to transfer any Pokémon into Scarlet and Violet from HOME that are not listed as ones that can appear in these games, so you won't be able to bring in just anyone.