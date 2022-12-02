One of the highest-rated Nintendo Switch games is now free with Apple Arcade
Dead Cells is a tough-as-nails roguelike.
Apple Arcade really is the gift that keeps on giving for subscribers, and this week’s update to the game subscription library might be the best it’s seen all year.
Top billing this week is the debut of much-loved indie hit Dead Cells as part of the App Store Greats Collection. Dubbed ‘Dead Cells+ (opens in new tab)’ on Apple Arcade, it’s a super tough 2D action-platformer that mixes deadly combat (think fast-paced Dark Souls) with classic Metroidvania exploration and roguelite mechanics. You’ll die a lot, and the game will evolve around you as you do, but each new life will see you stronger and more prepared to take on the challenges headed your way.
Dead Cells was fantastically well reviewed when it first appeared on PC and consoles, ranking as one of the best Nintendo Switch games ever with an 89% Metacritic rating, and a whopping 91% for its Xbox version.
In addition, Dead Cells+ will include all three DLCs (The Bad Seed, Fatal Falls, and Queen of the Sea) released for the game so far, making for the complete mobile version of the game.
More games coming
Dead Cells may be the big game for Apple Arcade this week, but it’s not the only one landing this month. It’ll be joined by two brand new ‘Arcade Original’ titles: JellyCar Worlds and My Little Pony: Mane Merge.
Launching on December 9, more than ten years after JellyCar first released on iOS devices, comes JellyCar Worlds. Described as a “modern-take” on that classic platform-driving hybrid, players will “utilize the vehicle and environment’s gelatinous nature to navigate levels, overcome obstacles, and find the exit”. It offers plenty of customization options too, from car designs to making your own sound effects too.
That’ll be followed by My Little Pony: Mane Merge, a kid-friendly puzzle game based on the movie based on the reboot of the cartoon based on the toys… based on the wild concept of magical talking ponies. Yes!
And, if you’re in love with other games on the service, there are ton of updates to some of the best Apple Arcade games coming too — Simon’s Cat: A Story Time, LEGO Star Wars: Castaways, Solitaire Stories, Angry Birds Reloaded, LEGO Brawls, Bloons TD 6+, SongPop Party, MasterChef: Let’s Cook, Garden Tails: Match and Grow, and more are all getting new gameplay content this month.
With a healthy subscriber base and big name games like Football Manager Touch 2023 reaching the service, Apple Arcade looks to be going into 2023 very strongly.
Gerald Lynch is the Editor-in-Chief of iMore, keeping careful watch over the site's editorial output and commercial campaigns, ensuring iMore delivers the in-depth, accurate and timely Apple content its readership deservedly expects. You'll never see him without his iPad Pro, and he loves gaming sessions with his buddies via Apple Arcade on his iPhone 13 Pro, but don't expect him to play with you at home unless your Apple TV is hooked up to a 4K HDR screen and a 7.1 surround system.
Living in London in the UK, Gerald was previously Editor of Gizmodo UK, and Executive Editor of TechRadar, and has covered international trade shows including Apple's WWDC, MWC, CES and IFA. If it has an acronym and an app, he's probably been there, on the front lines reporting on the latest tech innovations. Gerald is also a contributing tech pundit for BBC Radio and has written for various other publications, including T3 magazine, GamesRadar, Space.com, Real Homes, MacFormat, music bible DIY, Tech Digest, TopTenReviews, Mirror.co.uk, Brandish, Kotaku, Shiny Shiny and Lifehacker. Gerald is also the author of 'Get Technology: Upgrade Your Future', published by Aurum Press, and also holds a Guinness world record on Tetris. For real.
