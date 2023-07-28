One of the iPhone's best original games gets a big, Jelly update

A classic game has brought out a major update that brings back some older levels from back in the day, plus a level editor.

Available to play on Apple Arcade, Jelly Car Worlds brings back classic levels from the original release of the game, which first debuted back in 2008 and was heralded at the time as one of the best App Store games.

For those unaware, you control a car where you have to avoid obstacles, such as moving platforms, in order to reach the end of the level while also using the car to push down certain objects to progress further.

The graphics set Jelly Car Worlds apart from other games here, as they have similarities to movies from Aardman Animation stop-motion film, the makers of Wallace and Gromit, and Chicken Run.

This new update is so good it could tempt hesitant users to sign up for Apple Arcade, which has been on a roll in recent weeks.

The latest JellyCar Worlds update is now available and includes every level from the original JellyCar, complete with the classic "level block" menus!

Jelly Car Worlds isn't the first game to make a comeback on Apple Arcade. Doodle Jump, Cut the Rope and Fruit Ninja are all classics from the early days of the App Store, which are now on Apple's gaming subscription service with remastered visuals and new gameplay quirks.

But developer Walaber goes one step further with a level editor - and we've already attempted to make a bunch. And while we've failed miserably with missing platforms and essentially making big ramps for our cars, there's a lot of fun in this new mode.

With Apple Arcade having released other established games such as Limbo and Stardew Valley in recent months, Jelly Car Worlds looks to carry on this roll that the subscription service is clearly having, and makes us wonder what other games could be coming to it.

But is there a game you want to see come to Apple Arcade? Let us know in the iMore Forums whether it's Sonic, Street Fighter, or something completely different.