PS5 DualSense Edge controller now works with all your Apple devices
Time to play the game.
With the release of iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, macOS Ventura 13.3, and tvOS 16.4, Apple users can now use Sony's high-end DualSense Edge controller with iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
The $199 wireless gaming controller was released in January and adds to the already fantastic DualSense PlayStation 5 controller with adjustable triggers, stick sensitivity, and more.
Since its release, DualSense Edge users have asked Apple to support the Bluetooth controller with Apple devices. Now, you can play your games wirelessly without reaching for another controller option.
Playtime
The DualSense Edge controller gives users control over nearly every aspect of their gaming peripheral, allowing gamers to focus on the game at hand. The controller includes customizable profiles so you can quickly switch between button configurations that you set from within the controller's settings on PlayStation 5.
At $199, it's nearly triple the price of a regular DualSense controller, but the additional cost is probably worth it for those that require that extra advantage when playing with your squad. However, if you are considering getting a DualSense Edge, keep a charger handy, as the battery life is far from fantastic.
Adding support for Sony's DualSense Edge wireless controller means there's no better time to try PS Remote Play on your Apple devices. Remote gaming has consistently improved over the last few years and, combined with faster internet connections, is almost as close to playing on your console.
Your Apple devices, like the iPhone, work fantastic with PS Remote Play for PlayStation and Xbox Cloud Gaming. The best bit? Your PlayStation's DualSense Edge will work with any application on your Apple device, even an Xbox game. As a result, remote Play is quickly becoming a go-to for gaming on iOS and Mac, so we don't have to worry too much about Mac's lackluster gaming lineup.
If you want to use your DualSense Edge wireless controller with Apple Arcade, be sure to check out our best Apple Arcade games.
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore, ensuring you can get the most from your Apple products and helping fix things when your technology isn’t behaving itself.
Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings.
John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019.
John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.