PS5 DualSense Edge controller now works with all your Apple devices

With the release of iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, macOS Ventura 13.3, and tvOS 16.4, Apple users can now use Sony's high-end DualSense Edge controller with iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

The $199 wireless gaming controller was released in January and adds to the already fantastic DualSense PlayStation 5 controller with adjustable triggers, stick sensitivity, and more.

Since its release, DualSense Edge users have asked Apple to support the Bluetooth controller with Apple devices. Now, you can play your games wirelessly without reaching for another controller option.

Playtime

The DualSense Edge controller gives users control over nearly every aspect of their gaming peripheral, allowing gamers to focus on the game at hand. The controller includes customizable profiles so you can quickly switch between button configurations that you set from within the controller's settings on PlayStation 5.

At $199, it's nearly triple the price of a regular DualSense controller, but the additional cost is probably worth it for those that require that extra advantage when playing with your squad. However, if you are considering getting a DualSense Edge, keep a charger handy, as the battery life is far from fantastic.

Adding support for Sony's DualSense Edge wireless controller means there's no better time to try PS Remote Play on your Apple devices. Remote gaming has consistently improved over the last few years and, combined with faster internet connections, is almost as close to playing on your console.

Your Apple devices, like the iPhone, work fantastic with PS Remote Play for PlayStation and Xbox Cloud Gaming. The best bit? Your PlayStation's DualSense Edge will work with any application on your Apple device, even an Xbox game. As a result, remote Play is quickly becoming a go-to for gaming on iOS and Mac, so we don't have to worry too much about Mac's lackluster gaming lineup.

