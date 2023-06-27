Stardew Valley leads Apple Arcade's storming gaming lineup for July

Apple Arcade is getting a bunch of classic games that are only going to add value to the monthly and annual subscription, with Stardew Valley+ Slay the Spire+ and a brand new mode coming to Jetpack Joyride 2 across July.

For those unaware, Stardew Valley was released back in February 2016, and created by ConcernedApe, where it was critically acclaimed because of its calming RPG tropes in simply taking care of a farm, alongside its great art style, music, and great mods on PC you could easily install.

The beauty of Apple Arcade is that you can play them across your devices, and Stardew Valley will be a great example of how well this will work when it's released on July 21. You can get to work on your farm on your iPhone, then continue it on your Mac during a lunch break, then look into something else on your Apple TV once you're back home.

With Apple clearly showing a bigger commitment to gaming in recent years with its Game Porting Kit coming to macOS Sonoma later this year, there are plenty of other games that could benefit from being on Apple Arcade too.

Apple's arcade armory is growing

(Image credit: iMore)

It's worth mentioning that it's not just three games coming to Apple Arcade in July - the single-player card-wielding game, Slay the Spire releases on July 7, with Ridiculous Fishing EX, by Finnish developers Vlambeer, coming out the week after on July 14.

But a big one for kids will be Hello Kitty Island Adventure on July 28. Looking reminiscent of Nintendo's Animal Crossing, you can join friends to restore an abandoned island to its former glory, while you can craft items, solve puzzles, and decorate cabins to bring new visitors to the island.

There are also content updates coming to Mini Motorways and Mini Metro+ alongside Jetpack Joyride 2, and Cut the Rope Remastered, so there's clearly going to be something for almost everyone.

At this point, it wouldn't be a surprise to see some other classic games come to the service, such as Sonic Mania and even a Final Fantasy entry for Square Enix to test the waters with.

But for now, seeing both Stardew Valley+ and Slay the Spire+ join Apple Arcade is going to be an easy sell to a lot of users who haven't subscribed as yet, and it'll be interesting to see what else could be coming across the year.