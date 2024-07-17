My “perfect iPhone gaming controller for small hands” is now less than $40 thanks to Prime Day sales
GameSir has some excellent controllers.
GameSir has put out some pretty impressive controllers over the last year and perhaps my favorite is the X2S type-c for USB-C iPhones. Though it's a little too small for my rather large hands, someone with small hands will find an excellently made and very pretty controller, that is an absolute steal at 20% off this Prime Day.
if you have an iPhone 15 or plan on getting an iPhone 16 when it launches later this year, this is an excellent choice, thanks to its Hall Effect sticks, great aesthetic, and super comfortable feel.
In my GameSir X2S review, I said it "is a great iPhone controller with a lovely color scheme and nice buttons. If you have bigger hands, it may be a bit small for you but this is perfect for someone who likes their controllers small." Now that Prime Day only has a single day left, it's the perfect time to take advantage of this deal.
Take control
GameSir X2s Type-C | $45.99 $36.79 at Amazon
The GameSir X2s has Hall Effect sticks to make sure your controller never gets stick drift, but it also has analog triggers for precise button pressing and a lovely grey and purple aesthetic. It is perfect for Genshin Impact, Call of Duty: Mobile, or anything Xbox Game Pass can throw at it.
One particular factor I praised in my review of the X2s is the price point and Amazon Prime Day makes that price point even smaller. For just over $30, you can get one of the best iPhone gaming controllers out there right now. A particularly cool feature is the USB-C adapter, that can bend out of the shell to connect to your iPhone. This means you don't have to wrestle with the sides of the controller to connect your mobile device — which is surprisingly great if you take it out on the move. I spent a lot of time testing Call of Duty: Mobile, Genshin Impact, and Xbox Game Pass with practically zero problems.
