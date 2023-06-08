Apple Vision Pro's displays have a 90Hz refresh rate but only most of the time

Apple's Vision Pro is the hot topic of the tech world right now and it was even before it was announced at WWDC on June 5. Apple showed the headset off in detail at the time, but now we're learning more and more about the AR/VR headset.

Whether it's the possibility that Zeiss prescription lenses could cost as much as $600 or that you'll be able to share your Vision Pro headset with others, there's still a lot to learn. And now we're learning a little bit about the postage stamp-sized displays that power the thing as well.

Early hands-on reports suggest that the displays look great, and now we've learned that they have a 90Hz refresh rate "most of the time," although they can go higher when required.

Smooth as silk

We learn that thanks to an Apple developer session called ‘Optimize app power and performance for spatial reality,’ with the presenter saying that the displays have a refresh rate that "is usually 90 frames a second but can be higher."

That higher refresh rate is likely used when on-screen content is particularly fast-moving or Apple needs to ensure that animations are as buttery smooth as possible. A higher refresh rate could also aid Apple when displaying video content at specific frame rates as well.

While 90Hz isn't the fastest display refresh rate around, it's still impressive considering the high-resolution panels that are being used here. Refreshing that many pixels requires plenty of graphical horsepower, something the Vision Pro headset has thanks to its use of Apple silicon.

The Vision Pro headset is set to go on sale in early 2024, although a hard release timeframe hasn't yet been shared by Apple. Hopefully developers are using their time wisely and we can look forward to an App Store full of apps come launch day.