Apple's Reality Pro headset could put Logic Pro & Final Cut Pro in AR/VR

Apple recently announced the Logic Pro and Final Cut Pro apps for the iPad which is a big deal for people who have been crying out for them for years. But as great as the apps could be for creatives, the iPad could only be part of the story.

According to a new report, Apple's AR/VR headset, dubbed Reality Pro, could be about to make full use of those new apps when it arrives next month — the headset is expected to be announced at the WWDC23 event in June.

We'd already heard from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman that the headset will be capable of running iPad apps in AR/VR, and now he's suggested that creative types could one day be using these two apps in that way.

App realities

When commenting on the arrival of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on the iPad, Gurman said that he believed that was just the start.

"Given that the Apple headset and xrOS will run iPadOS apps, there’s a very real possibility the device will (eventually) run Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro as well," Gurman said (opens in new tab) on Twitter.

Apple announced its two new iPad apps via press release earlier this week and some have already voiced surprise that it didn't do it during the WWDC event in June. It's been suggested that the reason was Apple's need to free time during the event to announce its headset. Is it possible that Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro will still get their time on stage at WWDC but running in AR or VR?

The headset might be expected to be announced during the event, but that doesn't mean we'll be able to buy it anytime soon. Expected to cost around $3,000, the headset isn't expected to go on sale until much later this year to allow developers time to work on the apps that will no doubt be available for download in the App Store.

The event is also likely to see the 15-inch MacBook Air announced after months of rumors — the laptop that will instantly become the best MacBook for a whole host of people.