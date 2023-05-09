Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro come to iPad - but you'll need a subscription

In a stunning move, Apple has unveiled Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad.

In a press release, Apple stated "Apple today unveiled Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad. Video and music creators can now unleash their creativity in new ways that are only possible on iPad. Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad bring all-new touch interfaces that allow users to enhance their workflows with the immediacy and intuitiveness of Multi-Touch. Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces a powerful set of tools for video creators to record, edit, finish, and share, all from one portable device. Logic Pro for iPad puts the power of professional music creation in the hands of the creator — no matter where they are — with a complete collection of sophisticated tools for songwriting, beat making, recording, editing, and mixing."

Starting Tuesday, May 23, both will be available on Apple's best iPad, the iPad Pro in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, while Logic Pro will also be available on all iPad models with the A12 Bionic chip or later. That's the iPad mini 5, iPad Air 3, iPad 8, and the aforementioned iPad Pro models onwards.

Final Cut Pro for iPad

(Image credit: Apple)

Final Cut Pro for iPad will have a touch interface, a new jog wheel, and Live Drawing so you can draw directly on top of video content using Apple Pencil. There's also support for the Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard Folio. Users can also use the Pro camera mode to shoot ProRes video on the M2 iPad Pro, manually adjusting settings and then editing it.

Logic Pro for iPad

(Image credit: Apple)

Logic Pro for iPad also features multi-touch control, Apple Pencil support, and capturing using the built-in mics on iPad. There's also an all-new sound browser and all the same plug-ins and effects as desktop Logic Pro.

$4.99 a month

Both Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad will be $4.99 a month on the App Store, or $49 a year with a one-month free trial.