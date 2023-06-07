'Final Cut Pro in AR' Vision Pro support coming at launch, filmmaker confirms

Filmmakers are already getting excited about what the Vision Pro might be able to do for their industry, and it isn't all about selling new 3D versions of their movies, either.

Filmmaker and Youtuber Matti Haapoja says that he has spent some time with the Vision Pro headset and he seems to be very excited about that experience and what it means for filmmaking moving forward.

What's more, Haapoja also confirmed that "editing in Final Cut Pro in AR will be available for launch," although it isn't immediately clear what form that will actually take.

'I’ve never experienced that sort of presence'

Apple announced the Vision Pro headset at WWDC 2023 during the June 5 opening keynote, and it's certainly made a splash. Priced at $3,499 the AR/VR headset is unlikely to be a big seller, but those who have spent time with it have so far waxed poetic about their experience.

Haapoja is no different, taking to Twitter to say that he had tried the headset and believed that "it’s gonna completely change filmmaking, storytelling, and content creation."

The filmmaker went on to say that editing in Final Cut Pro in AR will be ready for the Vision Pro launch in early 2024.

And editing in Final Cut Pro in AR will be available for launch 👀 editing with eyes and gestures. We freaking finally get to edit minority report styles.June 6, 2023 See more

It isn't yet clear whether that will be via a standalone app based on Final Cut Pro for iPad or using a Mac as the host, but the latter seems likely considering the sheer size of the assets likely to be used for projects like creating movies. We've reached out to Apple for confirmation on how this might work but had yet to receive a response at the time of publication.

Apple showed various aspects of the Vision Pro headset during its announcement including the consumption of content like sports and TV shows, including those on Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus. But the creation of content is something else entirely, with the headset also able to use its stereoscopic cameras to record 3D footage. Could that be imported into a Final Cut Pro project, perhaps?

With Apple aiming for an early 2024 launch, we might have to wait a while to find out.