Last-minute Apple Reality Pro headset leak details expected specs and more

With the hours ticking down to WWDC 2023 the excitement continues to grow. At the center of that excitement is undoubtedly the Apple Reality Pro headset, a product that we've been told to expect Apple to finally unveil today. Now, we might have been treated to a few specifications for what could be Apple's next big thing.

The Reality Pro headset is already expected to pack some high-end parts thanks to the rumored $3,000 asking price, although that's now been thrown into doubt.

Now, a new leak appears to have shared more concrete details about what kind of gear is going to make up the headset, and it makes for quite the laundry list.

So many cameras

The latest leak comes via Twitter user @URedditor, an account that has had some success in the past. According to them, the Reality Pro headset will have multiple cameras including what could potentially be a TruDepth Camera for Face ID authentication. Other cameras include two low-light infrared illuminators and two RGB cameras.

⁃Two SOCs - Main processor and coprocessor, SEP⁃ small battery, wired battery pack⁃1 USB-C connector⁃Sensors: Compass, ALS, magnetometer, ambient light sensor, accelerometer and gyroscope⁃WiFi, Bluetooth 5, ULLA⁃integrated stereo speakers⁃4 microphonesJune 5, 2023 See more

A follow-up tweet points to there being two Apple chips, a main processor, and another handling co-processing duties. Multiple sensors are also name-checked including a compass, magnetometer, and ambient light sensor alongside an accelerometer and gyroscope.

Interestingly, the same leak also suggests that "there's also some sort of audio accessory for it," although it isn't clear what that might be. It's possible that there will be some kind of built-in earbuds to handle audio, removing the need to also use a pair of AirPods or other solution.

The Reality Pro headset is undoubtedly the big draw for this year's WWDC, but it isn't the only product we expect Apple to announce. A new Mac Studio is a possibility while the first 15-inch MacBook Air is almost guaranteed to debut. That machine will no doubt become the best Mac for most people thanks to the large display and expected M2 Apple silicon.