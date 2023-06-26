Two new Apple Vision Pro headsets with extra features are already in development

Apple only announced the first Vision Pro headset during the WWDC 2023 keynote on June 5, but it's already old news. At least, it is inside Apple.

That's because a new report claims that Apple is already working on not just one but two new headsets that will up the ante for what visionOS is capable of.

According to the report, Apple's working on improved versions of the headset that add new features that will be missing when the first Vision Pro arrives in early 2024. But the new models aren't just about adding new features, at least one of them also aims to make the headset more accessible to people who don't want to pay the $3,500 starting price we've been quoted by Apple.

Two is better than one

Writing in his weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Apple has already shifted some of its existing Vision Pro employees onto working on new models. Those include "a second-generation high-end model and a lower-end headset," we're told.

Gurman goes on to say that a number of the features he previously leaked that weren't shown off during the Vision Pro unveiling will debut on the new headsets.

Those new features include the ability to show multiple Mac desktops at any given moment, increasing the Vision Pro's single-display limit. Another addition will be the addition of Fitness Plus support and the ability to work out while wearing Vision Pro.

Finally, Apple is said to be ready to add the ability for multiple Vision Pro wearers to be in the same FaceTime call using Personals. The Vision Pro will be limited to one-on-one calls.

Apple obviously hasn't said when the new versions of the headset will debut, but the initial Vision Pro launch is expected to happen in the first half of 2024.

Don't want to wait that long for your new Apple fix? Check out the best Apple Prime Day deals before placing your order.