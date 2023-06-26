Two new Apple Vision Pro headsets with extra features are already in development
There's more to come.
Apple only announced the first Vision Pro headset during the WWDC 2023 keynote on June 5, but it's already old news. At least, it is inside Apple.
That's because a new report claims that Apple is already working on not just one but two new headsets that will up the ante for what visionOS is capable of.
According to the report, Apple's working on improved versions of the headset that add new features that will be missing when the first Vision Pro arrives in early 2024. But the new models aren't just about adding new features, at least one of them also aims to make the headset more accessible to people who don't want to pay the $3,500 starting price we've been quoted by Apple.
Two is better than one
Writing in his weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Apple has already shifted some of its existing Vision Pro employees onto working on new models. Those include "a second-generation high-end model and a lower-end headset," we're told.
Gurman goes on to say that a number of the features he previously leaked that weren't shown off during the Vision Pro unveiling will debut on the new headsets.
Those new features include the ability to show multiple Mac desktops at any given moment, increasing the Vision Pro's single-display limit. Another addition will be the addition of Fitness Plus support and the ability to work out while wearing Vision Pro.
Finally, Apple is said to be ready to add the ability for multiple Vision Pro wearers to be in the same FaceTime call using Personals. The Vision Pro will be limited to one-on-one calls.
Apple obviously hasn't said when the new versions of the headset will debut, but the initial Vision Pro launch is expected to happen in the first half of 2024.
Don't want to wait that long for your new Apple fix? Check out the best Apple Prime Day deals before placing your order.
Get more iMore in your inbox!
Our news, reviews, opinions, and easy to follow guides can turn any iPhone owner into an Apple aficionado
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Most Popular
By Kevin Lynch