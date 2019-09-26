Following the release of iOS 13, Apple on Thursday rolled out an update for GarageBand, and you can download it now for iPhone and iPad.

The biggest change in the latest update is support for Dark Mode, which gives GarageBand a sleek new look. It will make putting together tracks late into the night a little easier on the eyes.

The update also introduces the ability to access files from external drives and search for Apple Loops by Sound Library, and more. There's also a new "Skyline Heat" sound pack.

Here are the release notes (via 9to5Mac):

Support for Dark Mode and new Share sheet in iOS 13

Access files from external hard drives, SD card readers, and USB drives

Improves audio fidelity of Apple Loops when making tempo and key changes

New downloadable "Skyline Heat" sound pack with a collection of over 350 new Hip Hop loops and 6 drum kits

Search for Apple Loops by Sound Library pack name

Provides performance and stability improvements

The GarageBand update is available now for iOS and iPadOS.