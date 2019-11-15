Titled "Slow Horses" after the first novel in the series, the show follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 – Slough House. Oldman will star as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes.

There are 8 books in the Slough House series, with another due to come out in January. According to the report, the series will be written and produced by Will Smith (not that Will Smith, the one who wrote Veep) alongside Graham Yost, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Matrux, and Douglas Urbanski. According to the report, the series was commission by Apple TV+ execs Zach Van Amburgh and Jamie Erlicht, as well as its creative director for Europe worldwide video Jay Hunt. The series will be produced by See-Saw Films. (The King's Speech)