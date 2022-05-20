What you need to know
- Genshin Impact 2.7 will land on iPhone and iPad on May 31.
- The new update will include story progression and new characters.
- A new trailer for the update has been released.
Genshin Impact 2.7 'Hidden Dreams in the Depths' will go live on May 31, it has been confirmed. The new update will take us further into The Chasm as players battle to unravel its mysteries. They'll do so with new characters in tow, while a new Realms of Guile and War challenge will offer rewards.
The announcement comes with a lengthy new trailer to get everyone excited and while May 31 might not seem that far away, it's going to feel like an eternity for Genshin Impact fans around the world.
The mysteries in the depths of The Chasm are complicated and bewildering, and people have gathered here for different purposes.
The mountains and valleys stay silent while the visitors' thoughts are in turmoil. Nevertheless, the path to finding answers is unclear.
Where daylight falls, there are still things left to be done and wishes to be fulfilled.
New characters will include Yanfei and Kuki Shinobu, both of which will have their own quests and events for people to look forward to. Both offer different play styles for gamers to use, with Yelan making use of a five-star bow and Kuki preferring a sword.
You can get a feel for where the story will go next by watching that trailer, but we can expect some questions to be answered along the way if I'm reading things correctly. It's an exciting time indeed!
Those who already have Genshin Impact installed will obviously see the new update arrive soon enough. Those who haven't yet taken the game for a spin can fix that right now by downloading it for free from the App Store.
