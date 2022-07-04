Fans of the hugely popular RPG Genshin Impact are in for a treat come July 13, with a big new version 2.8 update landing in the App Store. The new content, dubbed Summer Fantasia, will add new areas, stories, puzzles, and more.

The new update will kick off the Summertime Odyssey seasonal event, developer HoYoverse announced over the weekend. The Golden Apple Archipelago has undergone a drastic makeover, a press release goes on to say, noting that we can expect new realms, "extensive exploration gameplay," and more treasure to hunt for. We're also told to look out for "unexpected storylines about the Traveler's companions."

That all sounds pretty great, but the trailer is what really sells the new update. Check it out, and prepare to begin counting down the days until July 13.