We've already heard stories of Apple's AirTags being used to stalk people and we've even heard about them being used to find stolen property. But now one has been used to out a federal authority that ... isn't. Or maybe it is. Nobody seems to really know.

The story began when activist Lilith Wittmann spotted references to a Federal Telecommunications Service on a website and given the fact that nobody seemed to know what it was, set about trying to figure that out. The result is a lengthy Medium post, spotted by AppleInsider, that goes into way more detail than anyone could have hoped for. But the part we're interested in is the bit where Wittmann posted an AirTag to the Federal Telecommunications Service to see what would happen.

Oh, and the AirTag was placed inside a magazine for the ultimate in spy drama.