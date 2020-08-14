What you need to know
- Apple is running a limited-time offer on Apple Music for college students.
- New subscribers to the music streaming service will get 6 months free.
- Afterwards, the subscription will cost $4.99 per month.
Apple is back with a special offer for students who want to try out Apple Music.
Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has brought back its extended promotion for new subscribers to Apple Music if you are a student. Between now and October 31, college students can sign up to receive six months of the music streaming service for free.
New subscribers to Apple Music are commonly given three months of the music streaming service for free. Some carriers and retailers have also extended that to four months. Others, like Verizon, have plans that offer Apple Music for free as part of the service plan.
Students must link their Apple Music account to UNiDAYS in order to verify that they are in fact a student. For those already subscribed, linking your account will cut the cost of Apple Music from its usual $9.99 per month to $4.99 per month.
As usual, Apple Music student discounts are verified through UNiDAYS, and students must verify their enrollment by linking their Apple Music account to UNiDAYS. The extended trial is available only for new Apple Music subscribers. If you're already an Apple Music subscriber and a student, however, make sure you're taking advantage of the $4.99 monthly plan.
The report notes that this year's offer is a little different from last year, which offered both Apple Music and Apple TV+ in a bundle for students at only $4.99 per month. That offer coincided with Apple's launch of the video streaming service, and appears to have been a one-time offer.
For those subscribers who listen on the web, the Apple Music beta website is back, this time with a new Listen Now tab. The Apple Music app is also getting a redesign in iOS14 when it launches this fall.
Apple Music Subscription
Apple Music is Apple's massive music service, comprising a subscription music catalog, iCloud Music Library syncing across your devices, Beats 1 live and algorithmic radio, customized playlists, and more artist exclusives than you can shake a stick at.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
