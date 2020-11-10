Those already looking to score a great Apple Watch deal ahead of Black Friday might be best served by going for a previous-generation model. If you can snag a refurbished Apple Watch, you can often get an even better deal. For a limited time, Back Market has refurb Apple Wath Series 2 models on sale from just $109.99 in various styles giving you the chance to save big.

Time to save Apple Watch Series 2 Back Market is offering refurbished Apple Watch Series 2 models for as little as $109.99. These devices are in very good condition and have been inspected to ensure they are in full working condition. You'll also get a 1-year warranty. $109.99 $149.00 $39 off See at Back Market

Of course, the Series 2 is not the most recent Apple Watch model anymore. It was a solid update on the original model when it came out in 2016, though it's still worth considering in 2020 if you can get one at today's price which around half off what the Series 3 retails for these days.

The Series 2 was the first Apple Watch to gain water-resistance up to 50 meters, built-in GPS, and a dual-core processor. It has also got a heart rate sensor and is capable of tracking your daily activity and workouts making it a great affordable fitness tracker.

It supports Apple's latest watchOS 6 software, too. Even if it misses out on future software updates, it would make a great buy for someone looking to try out the Apple Watch for the first time without spending a ton of cash.

There are a few different styles to choose from at Back Market including silver, gold, rose gold, and even stainless steel all at the $109.99 price. Each is offered in very good condition meaning only light signs of usage may be present and each has been tested to ensure it is fully functional before being put up for sale. You'll even get a 12-month warranty on it which is rare for most refurb deals. Shipping is free.