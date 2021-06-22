It's Amazon Prime Day , don't miss your chance to pick up this fast-charging duo for your iPhone , especially if you have an iPhone 12 series handset which can truly take full advantage. The wall charger also works great for any iPad, including the iPad Pro, you'll just need a USB-C to USB-C cable for the iPad Pro or iPad Air.

The iPhone 12 doesn't come with a wall charger, so grab this one while it's marked down. You actually get two of these 20W fast chargers for one low price here. These chargers are compact, at just about half the size of Apple's. You can use these to charge iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, or iPad, just be sure you have the right cable.

This wall charger and USB-C to Lightning cable will charge your iPhone, regardless of model, quickly and efficiently. But in order to get true fast charging, you have to have an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max. That's where these Anker products really shine. Fast charging means that you can charge up to 50% in just 30 minutes.

I would recommend that USB-C to Lightning cable you purchase be MFi-certified. That means it has passed Apple's rigorous compliance tests so it won't fry your device.

Since the wall charger above is a two-pack, I'd recommend getting two of the cables above if you wish to charge two iPhones, or else grab just one plus a USB-C to USB-C cable for your iPad Air or iPad Pro.