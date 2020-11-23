Black Friday is here, and that means that this year is coming to a close soon enough. One of the most common New Year's resolutions for people is to be more active and healthy, and if that's your goal, or perhaps you know someone who wants to get healthier, you can snag some Fitbit devices for up to $50 off right now at Amazon! Whether it's for you, your kids, or as gifts for friends and family, Fitbit is a great alternative to Apple Watch .

Fitbit is one of the leading brands for activity and fitness trackers. You can save up to $50 on a handful of different Fitbit styles at Amazon right now.

While most of us here at iMore prefer Apple Watch, even with Black Friday Apple Watch deals, you're still looking at least around $200 total for an Apple Watch Series 3. Not everyone has a budget for that, and that's perfectly alright. Fitbits are still a great option for those who just want a simple activity and fitness tracker, and don't need all of the bells and whistles of a smart watch. They're also much more affordable, especially with this Black Friday deal!

If you have kids, or know some kids that enjoy physical activity, then the $50 Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids (29% off the normal $70 price) is a perfect stocking stuffer. The Ace comes in a few different color combinations that are bright and colorful for kids, and the digital screen features kid-friendly faces. With the Ace, your kid can track their steps, whether it's from skipping, jumping, and other activities, and it's even swim proof up to 50 meters. When kids reach their goals, the screen has a fun animation to celebrate it. The Ace also has 5-day battery life, so your kid spends less time charging and more time moving.

Looking for something for an adult? The Fitbit Charge 4 is one of the best fitness trackers around, and right now you can save $50 on it (normally $150, it's 33% off at $100). With the Fitbit Charge 4, you get built-in GPS and 24/7 heart rate monitoring. As you exercise, the Active Zone Minutes feature alerts you when you're in your target heart rate zone, and a celebration animation shows up when you're earning extra minutes outside of exercise. The Charge 4 also does a great job of tracking your steps, sleep, workouts (including swimming), and more. Spotify users even get Spotify app controls, it has FitBit Pay, and you get smartphone notifications. And there's no shortage of Fitbit Charge 4 accessories so you can customize it to your style. And if you really want something fancier, the Charge 4 Special Edition is also on sale for $120, which is 29% off the regular $170 price.

For those who want something similar to a smartwatch, but don't want Apple Watch, then the Fitbit Versa 2 is a great option. Normally $180, it's on sale right now for $130, which is 28% off the regular price. There are also two Special Editions (they feature a different woven style band) also on sale for slightly more, $150, which is 25% off the normal $200 price tag. With the Versa 2, users can use Alexa to get things like news, notifications, weather, and much more, just like a smartwatch. The Versa 2 also tracks all of your daily steps, 24/7 heart rate, sleep, workouts, and notifications from your smartphone. For workouts, there are over 20 types to choose from, and the Versa 2 works for swims as well. Thanks to the large display, your info is always just a glance away.

No matter who the Fitbit is for, a new year is fast approaching, and it would be a great time to get healthy. If you are looking for even more savings this Black Friday, don't forget to check out the best Black Friday Apple deals while you're at it!