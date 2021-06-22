Thanks to the iPhone and Apple Watch, it has never been easier to keep track of your health and overall well-being. But did you know that there are other accessories out there that can help you understand other aspects of your health besides steps, calories burned, and heart rate? One of the brands is Withings, and it has several different products to help you track weight, various body measurements, blood pressure, and even sleep (because the Apple Watch doesn't do that great of a job yet).
Normally, most Withings products range between $100-150. But for Prime Day, several of Withings' most popular health-related products are on sale, knocking between 33-38% off the retail price. With this in mind, it's one of the best Prime Day iPhone deals we've seen so far.
I personally use the Withings Body+ scale every morning for the past two years to check my weight. I love seeing all of the various metrics aside from my weight, especially the BMI, because it gives me an idea of how I'm doing overall. And all of the data syncs seamlessly with my iPhone through the Health Mate app. For this price, I highly recommend picking one up.
Withings released the Body Cardio Premium Smart Scale after the Body+, and it's a step above. Not only will it measure your standard weight, BMI, muscle and bone mass, body fat, and water percentage, but it also tracks your standing heart rate. So if you don't have something like an Apple Watch Series 6, then you can measure your heart rate with this scale. Whether that extra metric is worth another $30 over the Body+ is entirely up to you.
The Withings BPM Connect is one of a few smart blood pressure monitors on the market that is medically accurate and even approved by the FDA. It's easy to use and with just a few button presses, your blood pressure will be measured. You get to see your heart rate, as well as systolic and diastolic blood pressure numbers at any given time, and this data will sync with your iPhone through the free Health Mate app. It connects via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and will last about six months on a single charge. The cuff itself is universally sized to fit pretty much any arm.
We gave the Withings BPM Connect a five-star review, so make sure to pick it up for this incredibly low price.
The Withings Sleep is a unique sleep tracker because it's simply a pad that goes underneath your mattress. It's hidden out of sight and out of mind, but the data it captures syncs automatically with the Health Mate app. With Withings Sleep, you can check on your sleep cycles and heart rate. The Withings Sleep can also detect when you snore, as well as have breathing disturbances that interrupt your sleep. After each night, you get a sleep score and the app will tell you what actually makes a good night's sleep and how you can improve your overall sleep to wake up better refreshed.
To top it off, the Withings Sleep can also act as a sensor switch to control the lights, thermostat, and more if you have smart home accessories.
With these insanely low prices on Withings gear, it's never been a better time to become healthier and improve your overall well-being. And for more savings, don't miss out on the other Prime Day deals we've found before it's too late!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
