Thanks to the iPhone and Apple Watch, it has never been easier to keep track of your health and overall well-being. But did you know that there are other accessories out there that can help you understand other aspects of your health besides steps, calories burned, and heart rate? One of the brands is Withings, and it has several different products to help you track weight, various body measurements, blood pressure, and even sleep (because the Apple Watch doesn't do that great of a job yet). Normally, most Withings products range between $100-150. But for Prime Day, several of Withings' most popular health-related products are on sale, knocking between 33-38% off the retail price. With this in mind, it's one of the best Prime Day iPhone deals we've seen so far.

Withings Body+ Digital Wi-Fi Smart Scale | 38% off at Amazon The Withings Body+ Digital Wi-Fi Smart Scale connects to your home's Wi-Fi and syncs with your phone. Get a detailed look at your weight, BMI, body fat and water percentage, muscle and bone mass metrics at a glance. $62.10 at Amazon

I personally use the Withings Body+ scale every morning for the past two years to check my weight. I love seeing all of the various metrics aside from my weight, especially the BMI, because it gives me an idea of how I'm doing overall. And all of the data syncs seamlessly with my iPhone through the Health Mate app. For this price, I highly recommend picking one up.

Withings Body Cardio Premium Smart Scale | 33% off at Amazon The Body Cardio measures everything that the Body+ does, but it also tracks your standing heart rate. $99.95 at Amazon

Withings released the Body Cardio Premium Smart Scale after the Body+, and it's a step above. Not only will it measure your standard weight, BMI, muscle and bone mass, body fat, and water percentage, but it also tracks your standing heart rate. So if you don't have something like an Apple Watch Series 6, then you can measure your heart rate with this scale. Whether that extra metric is worth another $30 over the Body+ is entirely up to you.

Withings BPM Connect | 37% off at Amazon Withings BPM Connect is a Wi-Fi connected Smart Blood Pressure Monitor. It's medically accurate and an FDA-cleared device that gives you systolic and diastolic plus heart rate measurements. All of this data syncs with your phone. $62.95 at Amazon

The Withings BPM Connect is one of a few smart blood pressure monitors on the market that is medically accurate and even approved by the FDA. It's easy to use and with just a few button presses, your blood pressure will be measured. You get to see your heart rate, as well as systolic and diastolic blood pressure numbers at any given time, and this data will sync with your iPhone through the free Health Mate app. It connects via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and will last about six months on a single charge. The cuff itself is universally sized to fit pretty much any arm. We gave the Withings BPM Connect a five-star review, so make sure to pick it up for this incredibly low price.