"Home" is an Apple TV+ docuseries that takes us into the homes of people around the globe, showing us what makes them unique and special. Each episode highlights a different home and now we can see how the sausage is made in a new "Inside Look" video.

Shared to the Apple TV YouTube channel, the video runs for almost two minutes and takes us behind the scenes as the award-winning team of directors goes about its work. Filming took place from Sweden to China and just about everywhere in between – making for some interesting goings-on.