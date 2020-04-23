What you need to know

  • "Home" is a docuseries all about the different homes around the world.
  • Each episode showcases a new home.
  • See behind the scenes in this new video.

"Home" is an Apple TV+ docuseries that takes us into the homes of people around the globe, showing us what makes them unique and special. Each episode highlights a different home and now we can see how the sausage is made in a new "Inside Look" video.

Shared to the Apple TV YouTube channel, the video runs for almost two minutes and takes us behind the scenes as the award-winning team of directors goes about its work. Filming took place from Sweden to China and just about everywhere in between – making for some interesting goings-on.

From an award-winning team of directors and executive producers, Home unveils the boundary-pushing imagination of the visionaries who dared to dream and build them. Each episode transports viewers into visionary homes and communities around the world, from Sweden, to Mexico to China.

I think "Home" could be something of a sleeper hit for many, but don't take my word for it. Check out the trailer and see for yourself.

You'll need a $4.99 per month Apple TV+ subscription to take "Home" in, but you already have it, don't you?

