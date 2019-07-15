In this silly version of the DC universe, the Justice League has gone missing and a new group of similar-looking characters calling themselves the "Justice Syndicate" have appeared to take their place. They aren't the heroes they claim to be, but the DC supervillains know what's up. You'll join with other infamous characters to create a Suicide Squad of sorts as you take down this vile group of superheroes and protect the earth in the process.

This game is currently selling for only $25 for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One during Amazon Prime Day. Get it before copies run out!

Why so serious?

Create your own supervillain and then align yourself with infamous characters from the DC universe to oust the shady group known as the Justice Syndicate. You'll get to explore a sprawling open-world hub and take on several different missions as you experience this original story.

The best part about this game is that you get to create a brand new supervillain and play as that character as you run through the game. There are plenty of character customization features to help you feel like your creation truly is of your own making. You'll also acquire new skills as you continue to play. As the game progresses, you'll join Lex Luthor, the Joker, Harley Quinn, Reverse-Flash, and several other baddies in your quest to oust this invading super force.

Though it isn't immediately apparent, this game is the successor to the LEGO Batman games. As with many other LEGO video games, you'll explore a metropolitan hub. Only this one showcases several easter eggs and locations from the DC universe. You can steal cars and rampage through the streets like any usual villain would. When you're ready to start a new mission, head to the proper level portal and it will start. This is a super kid-friendly game that uses humor and dislocating LEGOs in place of violence. But it isn't just for kids; this is a great game for all ages.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

The Ring Alarm security system is reaching new low prices for Prime Day
Ring Alarm home security systems

Various configurations of the Ring Alarm are discounted to their best prices yet exclusively for Prime members at Amazon through Tuesday night to help keep your home secure.

The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
Sonos Beam Smart TV sound bar with 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
$359.00 $499.00 Save $140

That's just so much savings in one deal. You'll have to wait for the physical gift cards, but that's basically $100 to spend however you want.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

The newest device in the Echo family, the Show 5, is now down to just $50
Echo Show 5
$49.99 $89.99 Save $40

It's only been on the market since May, but it hasn't escaped the Prime Day price cuts.

Amp up your home security with these huge Prime Day discount on nearly all Ring products
Save on Ring products today only

Whether you need a video doorbell, whole home alarm system, or some lights to brighten a dark area, Amazon has it all marked down today!

These huge price drops on the entire Galaxy S10 lineup might be one of the best Prime Day phone deals we'll see
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB unlocked Prism Black Android smartphone
$599.99 $900.00 Save $300

We love the Galaxy S10, and we love deals. This combines two of our true loves in one!

Scour Amazon Warehouse's deals to save an extra 20% on tech and more through Prime Day
Extra 20% off Amazon Warehouse

Amazon Warehouse sells a myriad of items in varying conditions, from refurbished to open-box, used, warehouse-damaged, and more. It's a great place to snag a deal, and now Prime members can save an extra 20% off select items at checkout.

There's never been a better deal on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 than this pre-Prime Day offer
Ring Video Doorbell 2 (Certified Refurbished)
$89.99 $169.99 Save $80

Amazon is taking $80 off the certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2, which lets you see and speak with visitors at your front door no matter where you are in the world.

More Prime Day Deals