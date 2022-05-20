What you need to know
- American Dad, Family Guy, King of the Hill, and Solar Opposites characters are all part of the fun on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
- The Apple Arcade game is a free download for subscribers.
- The new game features a multiplayer mode, 20 characters, and 16 maps from fan-favorite episodes of the shows.
Fans of kart racers are in for a treat today after the new Warped Kart Racers game went live in Apple Arcade.
The new game is now available to all Apple Arcade gamers and will see people play as characters from some of their favorite TV shows including American Dad, Family Guy, King of the Hill, and Solar Opposites. Gamers can enjoy 20 playable characters and 16 different maps from fan-favorite episodes of famous TV shows. Daily challenges are promised, giving gamers the chance to unlock new goodies including karts and skins.
Get warped into the ultimate kart racing game - by yourself, or multiplayer - featuring the stars of 20th Television's hit animated shows: American Dad!, Family Guy, King of the Hill and Solar Opposites! Experience iconic locations and even some surprise ones in your quest for karting glory!
The game is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV and is free of ads and in-app purchases, meaning there is nothing to get in the way of your fun! You'll need to be an Apple Arcade or Apple One subscriber to get involved, however.
Fans of classic kart games like Mario Kart need to take this for a spin — after all, it's free to download and play, so why not?
If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.
