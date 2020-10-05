Girls Who Code launches Sisterhood Story Sessions with Today at Apple

What you need to know
- Girls Who Code has partnered with Today at Apple to launch new virtual sessions.
- The Sisterhood Story Sessions will run from October 5 to 11.
- They feature artists, influencers, musicians, and more and are free to anyone.
Girls Who Code has once again partnered up with Apple to bring a new virtual event to creatives. From October 5 to October 11, the organization is hosting a number of virtual sessions with inspirational artists, influencers, musicians, and more to celebrate Day of the Girl.
Esther Hare, Apple's Senior Director of Worldwide Developer Marketing, tweeted out the announcement early Monday evening.
From today through Oct 11, join free virtual sessions to celebrate #DayoftheGirl with #TodayatApple and @GirlsWhoCode. Create your #SisterhoodStory in hands-on activities and experience inspiring talks from artists, influencers, musicians, and more."
The Sisterhood Story Sessions, as detailed on the Girls Who Code website, list the following virtual events:
- Girls Who Game with Ashly Burch
- Better Together with Anna-Alexia Basile + Nkechi Njaka
- Defining Your Creative Voice with Elise Swopes
- Rising Together in Music with Becky G
- Bring the Noise with Tom Tom Magazine + Madame Gandhi
Girls Who Game, for instance, features Ashly Burch who currently plays Rachel in the Apple TV+ original series "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet."
In collaboration with Apple TV+, join Ashly Burch in conversation with Dr. Tarika Barrett from Girls Who Code as she shares her #SisterhoodStory. Best known for playing Rachel in the Apple Original series "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" on Apple TV+, the talented multitasker also writes for the show. You'll hear about her diverse career, including how her real-life experience in video game production is helping to shine a light on women in gaming.
Registration is open for free to anyone, so head over to the Girls Who Code website to check out what session interests you!
