What you need to know
- Can't decide what to watch? JustWatch will recommend a show or movie based on any plot you give it.
JustWatch has been around for years doing great work by showing you where you can watch content across the many, many streaming services. But that relied on you knowing what you want to watch in the first place. Now, JustWatch is fixing that by telling you what to watch based on any plot you give it.
Let me back up a bit.
Imagine you have a fancy to watch a movie but don't know which one. You do know that you want one where aliens are invading and maybe it should also have robots, too. And explosions. Now all you need to do is write that into a box on JustWatch, and let the service do the work.
Discover movies and tv shows based on any story…
Pretty cool, right? You can even filter by streaming service, IMDb rating, movies, and TV shows.
Damn straight it is. Why not head over to JustWatch and give it a try for yourself? Who knows what it will recommend for your next movie night!
Now, I'm off to watch Transformers again. All of them.
iOS 14.4 will warn users if their iPhone has a non-Apple camera part
Apple's upcoming iOS 14.4 update will tell users if their camera is not genuine.
BMW announces new Digital Key Plus, uses Ultra Wideband in iPhone
BMW says its new all-electric BMW iX will feature BMW Digital Key Plus, an updated version of Car Keys that uses UWB instead of NFC.
LG is releasing a 4K projector with AirPlay 2 support for $2,999
The projector, which also has WebOS built-in, will support a picture size as big as 300 inches and supports both HDR10 and HLG HDR.
Protect your iPhone 11 Pro with these great cases
Whatever your style or protection needs, you can find a case to match them for your iPhone 11 Pro.