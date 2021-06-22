When I'm on a trip or know that I'll be gone for a good chunk of the day, I always bring a portable charger with me. That way, when my iPhone or iPad gets low on juice, I can plug it in and get that battery back up. One of the portable battery pack brands I trust the most is Anker, and lucky for us, the Anker PowerCore 10000 PD Redux is currently on a Prime Day sale for 30% off. If you're interested, don't forget to check the best Prime Day iPhone deals as well.

Recharge your iPhone, iPad, or other gadgets on the go with this impressive portable battery. It comes with a USB-C cable and features a battery indicator life so you can tell how much juice is left.

There are three charging modes: 18W Power-Delivery via USB-C port, PowerIQ-enabled USB-A port, and trickle-charging mode for low power devices. That way, you'll be able to charge multiple devices and can charge more than one device at a time.

It features a PD Charging port and can charge an iPhone XS to 50% in roughly 30 minutes. Seeing as this portable battery comes with a USB-C cable, it's especially perfect for the most recent iPads that feature USB-C ports. It's also a great option for any devices with a Lightning port; you'll just have to provide your own Lightning cables.

The sleek size makes it ideal for taking on business trips and vacations. Slip it into your pocket or bag and plug it into your most used devices to keep them running all day long. It recharges in 8.5 hours, or if you happen to have an Anker 18W Power Delivery Wall Charger that's sold separately, you can get the PowerCore 10000 PD Reux recharged in only 3 hours. Simply check the LED ring of lights on top of the device to see how much juice remains.