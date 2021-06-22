Glenn Close has signed on to star in the second season of Tehran.

The Apple TV+ thriller Tehran just got a major addition to their cast. As reported by Deadline, Glenn Close, fresh off of her Oscar nomination, has signed on to star in the second season of the series.

Close will play the new series role of Marjan Montazeri, a British woman, living in Tehran. I hear Close is a big fan of the series, from Moshe Zonder and Omri Shenhar, and expressed interest in reading the new role which was created for her. Close joins an ensemble cast that includes stars Sultan, Shaun Toub, and Shervin Alenabi.

Tehran follows the story of a Mossad agent who, while going undercover in the city, gets thrown into an intense game of cat and mouse.