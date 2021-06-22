What you need to know
- Glenn Close has signed on to star in the second season of Tehran.
- The actress will play Marjan Montazeri, a British woman who lives in the city.
The Apple TV+ thriller Tehran just got a major addition to their cast. As reported by Deadline, Glenn Close, fresh off of her Oscar nomination, has signed on to star in the second season of the series.
Close will play the new series role of Marjan Montazeri, a British woman, living in Tehran.
I hear Close is a big fan of the series, from Moshe Zonder and Omri Shenhar, and expressed interest in reading the new role which was created for her.
Close joins an ensemble cast that includes stars Sultan, Shaun Toub, and Shervin Alenabi.
Tehran follows the story of a Mossad agent who, while going undercover in the city, gets thrown into an intense game of cat and mouse.
"Tehran" tells the thrilling story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy. The series stars young Israeli actress Niv Sultan ("Flawless," "She Has It," "Temporarily Dead"), critically acclaimed actor Shaun Toub ("Homeland," "Crash"), international star Navid Negahban ("Homeland," "Legion," "Aladdin"), Shervin Alenabi ("Baghdad in My Shadow"), Liraz Charhi ("A Late Quartet") and Menashe Noy ("Big Bad Wolves," "Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem").
It's currently unclear when the second season of Tehran will premiere on Apple TV+. If you want to make sure you watch it in the best quality possible when it does, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021. The first season of the series is streaming now.
