Apple announced the new Beats Studio Buds earlier today and, in addition to the announcement video, the company dropped another that dives deep into the design of the new wireless earbuds.

"Behind the design of the new Beats Studio Buds" features Todd Parker, the Head of Acoustics for Beats By Dre. The executive talks about how the earbuds use a two-piece diaphragm that was specifically designed for optimal noise cancellation.

The video also features Robert Boyd, a Mechanical Engineer at Beats who talks about how the company measured thousands of ears to find the most wide-ranging fit. They also redesigned the ear tips to fit as many people as possible. Boyd also said that the chipset was designed for native compatibility with both iOS and Android.

Christy Smiechowski, another Mechanical Engineer with the company, talked about how the case was specifically designed to be both compact and iconic.

You can check out the video below: