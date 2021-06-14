What you need to know
- Apple announced the Beats Studio Buds earlier today.
- Beats has dropped a new video that goes deep into the design of the new earbuds.
Apple announced the new Beats Studio Buds earlier today and, in addition to the announcement video, the company dropped another that dives deep into the design of the new wireless earbuds.
"Behind the design of the new Beats Studio Buds" features Todd Parker, the Head of Acoustics for Beats By Dre. The executive talks about how the earbuds use a two-piece diaphragm that was specifically designed for optimal noise cancellation.
The video also features Robert Boyd, a Mechanical Engineer at Beats who talks about how the company measured thousands of ears to find the most wide-ranging fit. They also redesigned the ear tips to fit as many people as possible. Boyd also said that the chipset was designed for native compatibility with both iOS and Android.
Christy Smiechowski, another Mechanical Engineer with the company, talked about how the case was specifically designed to be both compact and iconic.
You can check out the video below:
Beats Studio Buds are made for music. Go behind the design with the Beats engineers to learn how they crafted true wireless earbuds for the ultimate listening experience.
The earbuds feature noise cancellation and first-of-its-kind compatibility across both iOS and Android. It also has USB-C because we all deserve to have something good happen sometimes.
With two distinct listening modes, you are in total control of your sound. Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) continuously blocks unwanted outside noise using a finely-tuned filter that dynamically adapts to your surroundings. When you need to hear the world around you, switch to Transparency mode at the press of a button. The external-facing microphones mix the sounds of your surroundings back in with your music for a natural, 'open' listening experience.
If you still prefer the AirPods Pro over the Beats Studio Buds, check out our list of the Best AirPods Pro Deals 2021.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Official: Beats Studio Buds, $149.99, Transparency mode, ANC included
Beats Studio Buds are official and they're everything we could have hoped for, at a price that's right.
Review: Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds sound pretty great
Sennheiser's MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds have just about every feature you might expect from premium earbuds, including Active Noise Cancellation, Transparent Hearing, adjustable equalizers, Hi-Fi sound, voice assistant support, customizable controls, and more.
Beats Studio Buds leak again – this time on the Best Buy home page
The Beats Studio Buds will be old news by the time they're actually announced. They just leaked again.
Add security to your iPhone XR screen with these great screen protectors
Looking for some screen protection for your new iPhone XR? We've rounded up some of the best you can buy right now!