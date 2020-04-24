Apple's new thriller 'Defending Jacob' debuted its first three episodes on Apple TV+ today. To celebrate the release, Apple has posted a behind the scenes look at the series on its Apple TV YouTube channel.

The video, titled 'Book to Screen', brings the cast, crew, and author of the book together to talk about how the team brought the series from the page to the screen.

"The cast and crew of Defending Jacob along with author William Landay discuss bringing the best-selling book of the same name to the small screen. In this gripping, character-driven thriller, a shocking crime rocks a small Massachusetts town and one family in particular, forcing an assistant district attorney to choose between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son. Based on the 2012 New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, this limited drama series stars Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Sakina Jaffrey, Betty Gabriel, and J.K. Simmons."

In the video, author William Landy talks about how executive producer Mark Bomback worked to ensure the series stayed true to the novel.

"The book grew out of my experiences as a prosecutor. Mark preserved the essence of the novel, which is this isn't a crime story about a family, this is a family story that happens to be about a crime."

Bomback says that the best part of being a screenwriter for him is taking the source material and figuring out the best cinematic way to tell a story.

"Bill's book, and the show even more so, really tries to explore how dark can you believe Jacob is and still hold on to this glimmer of hope that it's impossible he could've done this."

The first three episodes of 'Defending Jacob' are available now on Apple TV+. Watch the full behind the scenes video below: