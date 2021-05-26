What you need to know
- Apple has posted a new behind-the-scenes look at "Lisey's Story."
- The video features interviews with creator Stephen King, director Pablo Larraín, and producer J.J. Abrams.
Learn more about the upcoming Apple TV+ series "Lisey's Story" from the man himself - Stephen King.
Apple has posted a new video to its Apple TV YouTube Channel that features the iconic author talking about how he adapted the book into the new series. The video also features interviews with director Pablo Larraín, producer J.J. Abrams, and the cast.
Take a deeper look into Lisey's Story — the new Apple TV+ series based on the novel by Stephen King. Explore King's process of adapting the story to the screen and hear from director Pablo Larraín, producer J.J. Abrams and the show's cast on their experience working with the legendary author. Lisey's Story premieres June 4 on Apple TV+.
The series, which stars Julianne Moore and Clive Owen, tells the story of a woman who faces the troubling memories of her husband two years after his death.
Based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King, and adapted by the author himself, "Lisey's Story" is a deeply personal thriller that follows Lisey Landon (Academy Award winner Julianne Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (Academy Award nominee Clive Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind.
You can check out the trailer for "Lisey's Story" below:
"Lisey's Story" will premiere on Apple TV+ on June 4. If you want to enjoy it in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best Apple TV 2021.
