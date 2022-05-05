Apple Arcade is about to get an iconic title in the form of Goat Simulator+, a game that you might not realize you need in your life but absolutely do.

Using the "latest in goat simulation technology," Goat Simulator+ offers the game that people have known and loved — and downloaded en-masse from the App Store — but with a new twist. Mainly, it's free because Apple Arcade. Pretty sweet, right?

But what do you do in Goat Simulator+? That's a good question — but essentially, you pretend to be a goat.

Gameplay-wise, Goat Simulator is all about causing as much destruction as you possibly can as a goat. It has been compared to an old-school skating game, except instead of being a skater, you're a goat, and instead of doing tricks, you wreck stuff. more! When it comes to goats, not even the sky is the limit, as you can probably just bug through it and crash the game.

Players will gain points as they go about wrecking their environment, but if you imagine anything a goat would likely get up to, you can do it too. That boils down to causing chaos and breaking stuff, generally. And it's so much fun! Oh, and the game runs on iPhones and iPads and even has Game Center support. There's no mention of game controller support though, so you'll just have to fat-finger those touch controls instead.

In terms of this release, developer Coffee Stain says that we can expect "millions of bugs" and "in-game physics that bug out all the time" which wouldn't normally be a selling point. Yet, here we are and it's absolutely fine — go and download Goat Simulator+ from Apple Arcade as soon as you can. Pre-register now to get it ASAP!

