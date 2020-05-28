In a surprise turn, it appears that a Gal Gadot-led series is heading to Apple TV Plus. According to a new report from Variety, "Hedy Lamarr", a new series from Sarah Treem and starring Gadot, was originally set to debut on Showtime but has apparently landed at Apple instead.

According to the report, Apple has made a straight-to-series order for the show and its eight episodes. Gadot is set to star and executive produce for the series.

"The eight-episode series hails from writer and executive producer Sarah Treem, who previously served as co-creator and showrunner on Showtime's "The Affair." Gadot is attached to star and executive produce. Warren Littlefield and Katie Robbins will also executive produce. Gadot and her husband and producing partner Jaron Varsano will executive produce under their Pilot Wave banner. Adam Haggiag and Alexandra Dean will serve as co-producers, with Hedy Lamarr's children Anthony Loder and Denise Deluca consulting on the series. Endeavor Content will produce."

The series will follow the life of Lamarr, her ascension and eventual disgrace in Hollywood, and her life as an inventor.

"Hedy Lamarr" will follow the true story of the Hollywood glamour girl, spanning 30 years from Lamarr's escape from pre-war Vienna; to her meteoric rise in the Golden Age of Hollywood; to her fall and eventual disgrace at the dawn of the Cold War. The show will also go into Lamarr's life as an inventor, including one invention that became the basis for spread spectrum technology used today."

The show was moved to Apple, according to sources, partly due to the decline of Treem's relationship with Showtime.

"According to multiple sources, the decision to move the series to Apple was at least partially the result of the relationship between Treem and Showtime deteriorating following Ruth Wilson's exit from "The Affair." In December 2019, Wilson accused Treem of creating a hostile work environment on the set of the Golden Globe-winning show, which Treem forcefully denied. Treem recently moved to Fox 21 Television Studios with an overall deal in November."

There is currently no schedule as to when the series will debut on Apple TV+.