Over 4 million words and 8700 posts on iMore. Over 1000 podcasts across Mobile Nations. Over 168 thousand subscribers, 34 million views, and 370 videos on Vector.
All since starting to write, podcast, and produce right here, way back in 2008.
I couldn't have done any of it without you. All of you. Which is why I'm both terrified and excited as hell to tell you…
This is my last week here full time.
See, a few weeks ago, well before what's happening now started happening, I made the decision to leave iMore, the website I've been working at for over a decade, and Future PLC, the company that owns it and the Vector channel, and go indie.
Yeah, indie. Not to Apple or Google or Twitter or Microsoft, or any of the other major media outlets either. Just indy. Just me.
I deeply, truly appreciate what each and every one of you has done for me, for iMore, and for Vector over the last couple of years. You helped me create a smart, considerate, vibrant community and in what feels like no time flat. Even if this many words, casts, and videos also feels like basically forever.
Now, of course, iMore and the Vector channel are staying here with Future. And they have so man amazing people working across so many sites, including iMore, Android Central, Windows Central, Thrifter, Cord Cutters, and Mr. Mobile.
They're going to keep producing amazing content and I can't wait to see more of it.
I want to thank Dieter Bohn for giving me my first job here, way back then, Kevin Michaluk and Marcus Adolfsson for taking me on full-time in 2011, basically handing me my dream job, and teaching me how to do at this level, Daniel Rubino, Derek Kessler, and Phil Nickinson for all the hustle over all the years when we were pretty much the only full-time writers across the network, Georgia Dow, Leanna Lofte, and Ally Kazmuch for kicking iMore up so many notches in those early days, and helping me prove you could build a terrifically popular tech site based on how-tos and guides, Serenity Caldwell and Lory Gil for teaching me more about running a site than I ever taught them, and along with Al Sacco, Russell Holly, and Daniel Bader, helping me prove we could make a network far, far, more than the sum of its sites.
iMore has never been in better hands than with the team Lory Gil and Joe Keller, Bryan Wolfe and Christine Romero-Chan, Karen Freeman and Luke Filipowicz, Casian Holly and Rebecca Spear, Sara Gitkos and Carli Velocci, Stephen Warwick and Oliver Haslam, and everyone else behind the scenes just doing amazing work to fulfill the fundamental mission of the site — to help our readers in every way possible. Without them doing all that I wouldn't be able to do this.
Thanks also to everyone else at Future Mobile Tech (formerly Mobile Nations), for helping me do what it is I love so much to do — work my ass off to bring you the very best Apple and related tech coverage on the 'Net, each day, every day, pretty much all day.
And I'll still be doing just that. Just different.
First, I'll still be contributing a weekly column right here on iMore. So you won't quite be rid of me yet. Second, if you've enjoyed my videos and our conversation as much as I have, and want to keep them going, you'll still be able to find me @reneritchie on Twitter, Instagram, and starting later this week, on YouTube as well.
Thanks for everything, let's get on with what's next!