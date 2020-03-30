Over 4 million words and 8700 posts on iMore. Over 1000 podcasts across Mobile Nations. Over 168 thousand subscribers, 34 million views, and 370 videos on Vector. All since starting to write, podcast, and produce right here, way back in 2008. I couldn't have done any of it without you. All of you. Which is why I'm both terrified and excited as hell to tell you… This is my last week here full time.

Thanks also to everyone else at Future Mobile Tech (formerly Mobile Nations), for helping me do what it is I love so much to do — work my ass off to bring you the very best Apple and related tech coverage on the 'Net, each day, every day, pretty much all day. And I'll still be doing just that. Just different. First, I'll still be contributing a weekly column right here on iMore. So you won't quite be rid of me yet. Second, if you've enjoyed my videos and our conversation as much as I have, and want to keep them going, you'll still be able to find me @reneritchie on Twitter, Instagram, and starting later this week, on YouTube as well. Thanks for everything, let's get on with what's next!