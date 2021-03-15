Google, Sundar Pachai, says they're going to stop tracking our activity across the web to target us with personal ads. Some think this has to do with Apple, with Tim Cook's new App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14.5, which tries to compel companies like Google and Facebook to ask our permission, to get our consent before following us across apps and the web. That this is Google finally coming to terms with our right to privacy and to choose for ourselves. But it is absolutely none of those things…

To be 100% crystal clear, iOS 14.5 App Tracking Transparency does nothing to prevent first-party tracking — meaning Google can monitor our activities on their own sites and apps. On the Google search page, on YouTube, in Gmail, and the Chrome Browser, and Android with Google Play — which owns a massively huge percentage of the activities of a lot of us already. Apple's not going anywhere near any of that. So if you search for Apple or Star Wars or… sourdough recipes, Google will be collecting all the data and serving all the personalized ads they possibly can. App Tracking Transparency means if we leave one of the Google sites or apps and go somewhere else, like Pokemon.com, then Tesla.com, open a diary app, a dating app, play a couple of games, whatever, sites and apps that may use Google Analytics or embed a YouTube video or integrate Google plugins, — it means they should ask us before collecting all that data. That's it. That's all. It's no different than other apps having to ask before they access our photos or contacts or camera, or our physical location; all this means is that they now have to ask us before they can monitor our digital location as well. But where Facebook is having… the tech giant equivalent of a temper tantrum over it… just utterly and completely losing their shirts over it — see my previous video — Google is doing the exact opposite. They're going quiet. Super quiet. And… it's almost every bit as scary. Maybe more?