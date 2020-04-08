A report suggests that Google may have killed YouTube on the third-generation Apple TV, prompting thousands of customers to take to support channels in protest.

As MacRumors reports:

Google appears to have handicapped its YouTube support for the third-generation Apple TV, based on hundreds of user complaints on Apple's support forums and in YouTube's Help Center. Multiple users are reporting problems accessing certain YouTube content such as music videos. When attempting to watch the content, viewers are being met with the message "An error occurred loading this content. Try again later."

According to a recent Reddit post:

According to several Apple TV 3 owners, Google's recent changes to the YouTube platform has caused users unable to access certain content such as music videos. The issue seems to affect a large majority of users who are currently greeted with the message "An error occurred loading this content. Try again later." Users are left without a way to fix the issue. In correspondence with Apple customer service, Apple claims that the issue is caused by YouTube (owned by Google). Google has not addressed nor acknowledged the problem, despite numerous reports being filed and submitted over the course of more than two weeks. Please upvote this post to highlight the issue and bring a fix to affected users!

The report suggests that Apple has told customers who got in touch that the problem is over on Google's end. Looks like this problem has been going on for a couple of weeks, however, there doesn't seem to be a fix in sight. Let us know if you too have been experiencing issues using YouTube on the third-generation Apple TV!