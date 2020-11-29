Amazon has a ton of great Cyber Monday sales going on for its own lineup of products, and the one going on for the 4th generation Echo Dot is no exception.
Not only has the Echo Dot received an enormous 70% discount, but Amazon is including a whopping 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free on top of the deal. It's a stellar deal on a great smart speaker that is "an improvement over the previous generation device in nearly every way" according to Android Central's review.
Echo Dot (4th generation)
The 4th generation Echo Dot offers Alexa's best in a compact speaker that fits great in any room in your home.
The all-new 4th generation Echo Dot is Amazon's most popular smart speaker. It features Alexa, its built-in voice assistant that lets you use your voice to play some music, turn on the lights, check the weather, or set an alarm.
The rounded design is subtle and fits in nicely with any room in your house. The speaker offers impressive sound for its small size, and the ring light on the bottom of the speaker notifies you when Alexa is listening for your command.
The Echo Dot is compatible with a ton of music streaming services, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and more. You can also tap into services like Amazon Kindle and more to play your audiobooks and podcasts.
In addition to taking 70% off the 4th generation Echo Dot itself, the offer includes 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited, Amazon's streaming music service with access to 60 million songs.
If you're trying to build a smart home and want to find out what other smart speakers you might want to pick up, check out our list of the Best Smart Speakers of 2020. Want to find out what other kinds of deals are going on with everything Apple? Check out our list of the Best Apple Cyber Monday deals.
