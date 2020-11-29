Amazon has a ton of great Cyber Monday sales going on for its own lineup of products, and the one going on for the 4th generation Echo Dot is no exception. Not only has the Echo Dot received an enormous 70% discount, but Amazon is including a whopping 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free on top of the deal. It's a stellar deal on a great smart speaker that is "an improvement over the previous generation device in nearly every way" according to Android Central's review.

6 months free Echo Dot (4th generation) The go-to smart speaker, The 4th generation Echo Dot offers Alexa's best in a compact speaker that fits great in any room in your home. $28.99 at Amazon